Hawa Bhi Romantic Kar Di: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Jaipur Love Story

The buzz around Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s next romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera, sees no signs of dying down as the teaser released for the movie has taken social media by storm. With vibrant visuals, a refreshing tone, and sparkling chemistry between the leads, the movie has swiftly emerged as one of the most highly anticipated releases this year.

As part of their countrywide promotions, Kartik and Ananya visited Jaipur recently, where they charmed their fans with their playfulness in the Pink City. Both shared a set of adorable photos of their trip—Kartik sporting a pink sweatshirt and Ananya looking stunning in a white long skirt paired with a chic top. Sharing them, together captioning, “Jaipur ne Hawa bhi Romantic kar di,” instantly earned their followers’ love. Fans filled the comments section with excitement. One fan wrote, “Just can’t wait for Christmas 2025!! This Ray n Rumi gonna spread love, fun n laughter,” while another commented, “Just got brighter in Jaipur coz of you two.”

She teased the journey before their arrival with a lively video featuring snippets from the teaser, which ended with an animated passport showing Jaipur as their next stop. She also hinted at the release of the title track, heightening the anticipation.

The much-anticipated song, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Jhootha Hi Sahi,” is finally out. Against the backdrop of a sunny beach, Kartik and Ananya can be seen grooving to the romantic tune by Vishal–Shekhar, which is sung by Vishal himself. It has already resonated with the masses.

The teaser of the movie begins with the lines, “If you’re going to live another week, make it the best week of your life,” and introduces Kartik’s character as confident, charming, and full of wit. Ananya plays the role of Rumi, a girl who wants a classic 90s romance but finds herself in the most fast-paced dating world of 2025. Their banter, chemistry, and growing bond set the tone for a heartfelt modern love story with a nostalgic soul. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera hits theatres on December 25, promising a warm and delightful festive-season watch.