Emily in Paris Season 5 Trailer: Lily Collins’ Fashionable, Romantic, and Unpredictable Ride

Lily Collins is returning as Emily Cooper in the highly anticipated Season 5 of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, premiering on December 18. A special October trailer teased Emily’s continued adventures, hinting at romance and career challenges in her new setting. Now, a brand-new trailer shows how Emily navigates life in Rome, bringing both love and professional hurdles into her journey.

In the latest preview, Emily is shown embracing her Italian life, wandering the streets of Venice, and enjoying Italian living. The logline for Season 5 reads as follows: “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer shows Emily missing her circle of friends in Paris and feeling a little homesick; unexpected romance brews between Mindy and Alfie. Meanwhile, Emily’s love life remains complicated: though her romance with Marcello has bloomed, unresolved feelings for chef Gabriel linger, adding emotional tension.

Season 5 promises to follow Emily as she juggles personal and professional hurdles, facing setbacks in heartbreak and career.

Stars returning include: Philippe Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Kevin D’Driver and Eugenio Franceschini, while joining them are Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Bryan Greenberg as Jake, and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

With romance, career twists, and many heartfelt moments, Season 5 of Emily in Paris promises to be a vibrant, emotional ride of continuation for the European adventures of Emily.