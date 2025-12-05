Noah Schnapp Reveals Why He Was ‘Freaking Out’ About Stranger Things 5 Twist

Noah Schnapp, known worldwide as Will Byers in Stranger Things, has spilled major behind-the-scenes secrets just as fans finish watching the explosive first volume of the final season. The actor revealed that his character was originally meant to develop powers strong enough to confront the horrors emerging from the Upside Down—an idea that had never been hinted at onscreen until now.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Schnapp also described the unexpectedly intense experience of filming his final Volume 1 moment. The short sequence, which shows Will screaming and convulsing in pain, took a physical toll on him. “I was screaming so much I popped all the blood vessels in my face and body,” he recalled. Surprisingly, the cast had only learned about the pivotal scene during a full-table script read with the Duffer Brothers. Despite the grueling shoot, only a three-second clip made it into the final cut. “They had me screaming for two hours,” Schnapp joked, adding that he even called a doctor out of worry—only to be reassured that it can happen during intense strain.

A clip from Fallon’s show also went viral, featuring the host stuffing fake blood in his nose as Schnapp recreated Will’s iconic nosebleed. Fallon praised his performance as flawless, saying, “That’s how you do it!”

Another video circulating online shows the Duffers reading out the epic Battle of Mac-Z scene with the cast—including Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and newcomer Linda Hamilton. The room erupted in cheers when Will’s dramatic moment was described. Brown banged the table in excitement, teasing Schnapp, “You’re one of me now—with the bloody nose!”

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will release the final three episodes on Christmas, with the series finale premiering both on Netflix and in select theaters on New Year’s Eve.