Stranger Things 5 Finale: A 2-Hour Epic to Bid Farewell to Hawkins

The final chapter in Stranger Things 5 is shaping up to be a monumental farewell. Netflix has now made it official: the series’ finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” will run for 2 hours and 5 minutes, which makes it one of the longest and most ambitious episodes in the show’s history. This extended finale promises a really gripping and emotional culmination as the battle for Hawkins reaches its ultimate confrontation.

The episode will premiere globally at 5 p.m. PT on December 31 on Netflix. But for an extra-special treat, the finale will also hit screens in more than 500 theaters in the United States and Canada-a rare opportunity to see Stranger Things on the big screen. These theatrical showings will continue through January 1, 2026, and allow audiences a chance to experience the end together.

Season 5 premiered this fall in 1987, and Hawkins is still suffering from the devastating Rifts that tore through the city. The core team of heroes is more determined than ever to find and destroy Vecna once and for all. According to the official synopsis, though, the villain has vanished under mysterious circumstances, and his scheme and whereabouts are currently unknown. Meanwhile, the government has clamped down on Hawkins, initiating a military quarantine and renewing its manhunt for Eleven, forcing her to go underground once again.

Netflix has structured the season’s rollout around key holiday dates to heighten anticipation: the first four episodes streamed from November 26, then three more arrived on December 25; and the year-end finale closes out the saga on December 31.

This being announced, showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer seemed excited about the theatrical screenings, saying this is a dream come true to let fans finally see the finale with the cinematic sound and scale. Returning favorites include Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder. New cast members will include Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly, Nell Fisher, and Linda Hamilton.