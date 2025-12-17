Amaal Mallik Sings Live for Paparazzi—and the Internet Can’t Get Enough

It has been a remarkable year for music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who has managed to get back into the limelight. The music composer recently performed on the reality show Bigg Boss 19 and was introduced to a whole new generation of fans. It has been several years since the artist has worked on numerous successful projects behind the scenes, and now that his personality and music have resurfaced, he has managed to catch the attention of many.

As he is finally out of the Bigg Boss house, all of his fans are eagerly waiting to witness him doing what he is best known for—”musical compositions with deep meaning and melody.” Even though he is known mainly as the composer, it is quite evident by now that he is equally talented when it comes to singing as well.

Recently, Amaal was pictured attending a venue in the city, effortlessly rocking a black shirt and accompanied by clean-cut white trousers. As he was interacting with the paparazzi, things took a light-hearted turn when one of them asked if he would sing Aashiq Surrender Hua, one of his successful songs from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. With a smile, he jokingly asked if they would instead like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. The paparazzi were instantaneously thrilled with his offer to sing the song.

Being the warm and accommodating person that he is, Amaal agreed to the request and began singing the song right there and then. His soulful and effortless performance left all the people in the room impressed, and it was another demonstration of how he not only wins the hearts of people with his compositions but also as a singing persona. Videos from the event went viral on social media sites.

Commenters flooded the page with appreciation. One commented, “Pyaare insaan ki pyaari awaaz,” while others joked that the paparazzi had won the lottery by getting this free show. Commenters even went further to refer to him as the “national crush” and urged him to more often perform songs alongside composing them.

Nevertheless, not all reactions were playful. There were some fans who were concerned, advising the photographers to move away from the personal space of the actor and leave him alone. The fans also gave Amaal the name “hero of Bigg Boss 19” and considered him the “heartbeat of the audiences.” As his fame skyrockets yet again, fans are eagerly waiting for his next music venture with composer Amaal Malik, with hopes of listening to more soulful notes in his melodies.