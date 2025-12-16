Amaal Mallik Clears the Air on Tanya Mittal Equation

Days after the Bigg Boss 19 finale, music composer Amaal Mallik has addressed ongoing speculation surrounding his equation with fellow finalist Tanya Mittal. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday night, Amaal shared a detailed note urging fans to stop turning the show’s creative moments into what he described as a “nonsensical romance.”

Responding to a fan who circulated a video of his romantic dance with Tanya from the show, Amaal clarified that such moments were part of assigned tasks and channel-driven creative decisions. He explained that as contestants, they were expected to follow instructions given by the host or guests, regardless of personal comfort.

“Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha,” Amaal wrote, emphasising that refusing to participate would have come across as egoistic. He added that pairing contestants for dances, skits, or interactions is a common format on reality shows, and viewers should not read too much into it. According to him, fans constantly romanticising these moments has created unnecessary narratives.

Despite requesting fans to stop linking them romantically, Amaal expressed gratitude towards Tanya Mittal for the care and concern she showed him during the season, especially during moments when he was emotionally low. He candidly admitted that some of his words and actions may have hurt Tanya and her supporters.

“I know I’ve said things which must’ve hurt her and her fandom,” he wrote, offering a heartfelt apology. Amaal acknowledged that anger sometimes led him to poke or react impulsively, but those experiences helped him recognise his shortcomings and grow as a person.

He further stressed that continuous linking could harm Tanya’s reputation, something he strongly opposed. “Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image, and it’s not something she or any girl deserves,” he stated firmly. While he appreciated fans enjoying their friendship and camaraderie on the show, he urged them to respect personal boundaries and individual space.

Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us.



If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is…We have to.



That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly… https://t.co/1euGo48Dna — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 15, 2025

Amaal concluded his note by appealing to both fandoms to stop mud-slinging and online negativity. He specifically asked his fans, the #Amaalians, as well as #TanyaFans, to maintain mutual respect and restraint.

For those unfamiliar, Amaal and Tanya shared a warm bond during the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 19, with Tanya often seen supporting and caring for him. However, their relationship evolved as the season progressed.

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up earlier this month, with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. Both Amaal Mallika and Tanya Mittal made it to the finale, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.