Pralay: Ranveer Singh’s Post-Apocalyptic Mumbai Adventure Unfolds

Ranveer Singh is currently on one of the most successful waves he has experienced. His recent output, Dhurandhar, has proven to be a massive box office hit. Despite very limited promotion for the film, it is already streaking towards crossing the ₹400 crore benchmark in just ten days. This puts Ranveer on the pedestal of being considered one of the most bankable superstars. Now that he has this wave behind him, he is slated to prepare for one of the most ambitious ventures he has undertaken till now. This is titled Pralay and is going to be a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller.

As reported in Mid-Day, Pralay is expected to go on floors between July and August, 2026. The movie will be helmed by Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and will be the debut direction for Jai in cinema. He had previously jointly directed the acclaimed series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.” The show was highly acclaimed for its narrative and execution.

It’s alleged that Pralay transcends typical ‘zombie horror’ cinema. The film apparently employs ‘zombies’ as an allegory in an attempt to investigate the ‘collapse of society’ and ‘lack of emotions’ in a ‘grim’ world that is about to witness ‘the end’. The premise of the narrative is based on ‘survival’—not just against ‘zombies,’ but ‘from humanity itself.’

Before immersing himself in this massive venture, Ranveer will complete the highly anticipated Don 3 under the direction of Farhan Akhtar. He is expected to begin the shooting process as early as 2026. Once Don 3 will be completed, he will solely focus on his next film, Pralay. Reports state that the final shooting schedule of the upcoming film will be finalized in January.

On a surprising note, Pralay has a very interesting background. Mumbai will apparently experience a makeover in this film to make it look like a completely devastated city. Taking inspiration from series like The Hunger Games, the filmmakers have planned to shoot this film using massive sets with the help of AI technology.

The shooting will take place in Mumbai. Apart from Pralay, Ranveer has Dhurandhar 2: Revenge in the pipeline, which has been scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026; it will go head-to-head with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The fact that Ranveer has action, end-of-world disasters, and franchises in the pipeline indicates that he is going to be a part of a very diverse genre of films in his career.