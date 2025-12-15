Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence as Dhurandhar Smashes Box Office Records

Ranveer Singh has finally responded to the massive box office hit of “Dhurandhar,” opting to react in a subtle manner despite increasing online chatter over the film. Dhurandhar remains on an unstoppable roll with an action-packed performance at box offices in 2025.

Although Dhurandhar has received widespread acceptance in the country, it has also found itself in a social media storm, with a segment of people trying to classify it as ‘propaganda.’ However, despite all this, the huge box office numbers and occupancy in cinemas tell a different story altogether. In this setting, Ranveer chose not to make a straight statement but rather express it in an Instagram message with a message of victory.

Sharing a thought-provoking message in Hindi with his Instagram followers, this actor took to social media to share a message that many of his fans think is a reflection of where his mind is right now. “Kismat ki ek bohut Khoobsurat aadat hai, ki Woh Waqt Aane Par Badalti Hai. Lekin Filhal. Nazar Aur Sabr,” he wrote. “And ‘destiny has one very pretty habit, of changing when time arrives. But for now. A matter of sight and patience,’ if translated freely,” an online interpreter scribbled.

Prior to "Dhurandhar," Ranveer Singh had a mixed stint in "Bollywood," with experimentation and critical achievements against some inconsistent box-office performances. His most recent outing remains "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" in 2023, under Karan Johar's direction, which did quite well at the box office and is credited with bringing Ranveer Singh back to the masses. His previous release remained "Cirkus" in 2022, a Rohit Shetty film, which did not connect with "Bollywood"

Ranveer Singh_Pic Courtesy Instagram Story

In 2021, Ranveer Singh gave one of his most appreciated performances in ’83, playing Kapil Dev. While the film received critical acceptance, it failed at the box office because of its release during a pandemic. In the same year, he stars in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a social comedy film which flopped at the box office. With Dhurandhar, it can be safely stated that Ranveer Singh is in a complete comeback mode because of scale, conviction, and support from the audience.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is moving ahead with its box office storm. In a short span of 10 days, this movie has already crossed ₹350 crore nett in India and proved to be one of the largest Hindi hits this year. The movie registered a record-breaking second weekend in terms of Hindi cinema, with a haul of nearly ₹60 crore on Sunday alone. With constant support on week days and inflows in major centers, this movie now stands with a total of ₹351-352 crores in India and is soon to touch ₹540 crores in the global box office. With numbers this huge, Ranveer Singh’s intensity does appear to be well-founded.