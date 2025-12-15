Amaal Mallik Steals the Spotlight at Farrhana Bhatt’s Bigg Boss Party

The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 19 refuses to die down even days after its grand finale on December 7. From celebratory bashes to star-studded reunions, the post-show party circuit has been buzzing non-stop. It all kicked off with the finale night itself, followed by a grand get-together hosted by Gaurav Khanna that brought several contestants together. Soon after, the show’s official success party added to the celebrations, made even more special by the presence of host Salman Khan.

Adding to the festive spirit, the season’s first runner-up Farrhana Bhatt recently hosted a lavish party that saw a turnout of several familiar faces from the Bigg Boss 19 house. One of the most talked-about appearances at the bash was that of singer and composer Amaal Mallik, whose equation with Farrhana during the show had seen many emotional highs and lows.

Amaal arrived in style, dressed in a white overall layered with an unbuttoned multi-coloured floral shirt. He completed his look with matching shoes, his signature hairstyle, and glasses, effortlessly blending comfort with fashion. As he posed for the paparazzi, the singer exuded confidence and charm, quickly becoming a crowd favourite.

While being clicked, a paparazzo requested him to sing a song. Amaal responded politely, saying, “Arey aaj chhod do yaar, aaj bohot gaya poora din,” before waving at the photographers and exiting the media spot. His respectful and warm interaction with the press won praise online.

Fans were quick to react on social media. One user noted how dedicated Amaal has been, pointing out that he had been answering fans on Twitter, going live on Instagram, and still making time to attend celebrations. Another jokingly claimed that his floral jacket had a fanbase of its own. Some fans applauded his punctual yet impactful appearances, while others highlighted how he had promised Farrhana’s mother that he would attend her celebration—and kept his word.

Amaal’s presence at various post-show events also made it clear that he harboured no grudges against anyone from the house. However, it was his genuine bond with fellow contestant Shehbaz Badesha that truly touched fans. Recently, Amaal shared a collaborative Instagram post with Shehbaz, captioned, “Real friendship, zero competition.” The post garnered over two lakh likes and thousands of comments, with fans applauding their authenticity.

With conversations, reunions, and viral moments continuing well beyond the finale, Bigg Boss 19 has clearly left a lasting impact—proving that the season’s success extends far beyond the house.