Anuj Sachdeva Alleges Brutal Assault by Neighbour, Shares Shocking Video

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, who works in television, has claimed that he was assaulted by a fellow resident at his housing society in Goregaon, Mumbai. The actor shared videos of the incident on social media and claimed that the incident occurred due to a row over parking and a complaint related to his pet dog.

Sachdeva took to Instagram on Sunday evening, December 14 and shared the video of the confrontation, which he claims became increasingly violent. The video clipping shows a man from the same residential complex charged down the road, furiously advancing to confront him and accused him of trying to provoke a situation. The resident claimed that his maid was attacked by Sachdeva’s dog, and using abusive language in continuation, blamed the actor of kidnapping his maid.

As the argument escalates, the video depicts that the man picked up a stick and allegedly hit Sachdeva, continuing to scream threats and insults. The attacker is heard at one point making derogatory remarks about the dog, too. A woman’s voice is heard in the background, urgently calling out to the society’s watchmen. Suddenly, two security guards are seen arriving and intervening in the fracas, pulling the man back with an attempt to mollify him.

Sachdeva, seemingly filming the altercation on his mobile, later claimed that the man also threatened to kill him. In a follow-up clip online, the actor looks seriously injured and speaks to the camera, saying he has been beaten up and bleeding from his head.

Sharing the footage as evidence, Sachdeva said he was posting the video to protect himself and his property. He claimed the resident attempted to attack both him and his dog following a disagreement over parking within the society premises. He identified the alleged attacker, named the location, and urged those who could take action to come forward.

The actor has been very vocal about animal welfare for a long time now and is also known to advocate responsible pet ownership, especially when it comes to strays and Indian breeds. He often shares moments with his pet dog Simba and has earlier supported adoption initiatives.

Anuj Sachdeva was born on October 5, 1986. He is an Indian actor and model who came into the limelight after doing MTV Roadies in 2005. He is best known for his work in the Television series Sabki Laadli Bebo and Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. His movie projects include Hawaa Hawaai, Love Shagun, and some Punjabi films like Haani and Police in Pollywood. He has also starred in several hit TV series and reality shows including Nach Baliye. The police have not issued a statement over the incident captured on the video shared by the actor as of this moment.