Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins Reveals the Emotional Reality of Filming After Becoming a Mom

While Emily Cooper continued to juggle love, fashion, and ambition across Europe in Emily in Paris season 5, actress Lily Collins was navigating a life-changing journey of her own off-screen—motherhood. Earlier this year, Lily and her husband, director Charlie McDowell, surprised fans when they announced the arrival of their daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, who was born via surrogacy in late January.

Just three months after welcoming her baby girl, Lily returned to work on the hit Netflix rom-com. However, the transition back to the set was far from easy. In a candid interview, the actress opened up about how becoming a mother dramatically reshaped her approach to work, preparation, and self-expectations.

Known for being highly disciplined and detail-oriented, Lily admitted that her usual perfectionist mindset became difficult to maintain. “It was my first job being a mom,” she shared, explaining that while she had always been able to juggle multiple responsibilities, motherhood introduced a deeper priority. She revealed that this season taught her that being overly prepared and perfectly memorized simply wasn’t realistic anymore when caring for something bigger than herself.

The emotional and physical exhaustion of new motherhood led Lily to open up to her colleagues in ways she never had before. She recalled candidly telling people on set about her struggles—her lack of sleep, constant fatigue, and the emotional challenge of being away from her daughter. “I’m trying to figure a lot of things out in real time. It’s a struggle. I miss her,” she admitted.

Lily also revealed that she asked for understanding from her co-stars, explaining that she might not always be at her sharpest. She acknowledged that she was experiencing new emotions while balancing work and motherhood, and she needed a little grace. In the past, she said she would never voice personal struggles at work, often telling herself to simply push through. This time, however, she chose honesty over silence.

The shift even impacted her on-set experience in unexpected ways. Lily revealed that she had rarely ever appeared in gag reels before, as she worked hard to avoid mistakes. But this season was different. Allowing herself to be imperfect brought a sense of freedom and fun she hadn’t experienced before, making the process more enjoyable.

Emily in Paris season 5 premiered on December 18 and is currently streaming on Netflix.