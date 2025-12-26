Sunny Leone’s Cozy Christmas With Family, Kids, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Is Pure Festive Goals

While the season of festivities brought happiness and jubilance in the world of Bollywood, celebrities marked the arrival of Christmas in their own special way. While a few celebrities decided to celebrate with grand parties, there were a few who decided to celebrate with a warm get-together filled with love. Sunny Leone celebrated Christmas in her own special way by keeping it warm.

Sunny took to social media, where she shared lovely moments of her wonderful Christmas celebration, allowing fans a glimpse into her happy times. From dressing twin to enjoying quality time with family, Sunny and her family had gotten immersed in the atmosphere of Christmas.

The cover photo of her posts was a group photo in front of a huge Christmas tree. The photo was of Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber along with their three kids, Sunny’s Splitsvilla co-host Karan Kundrra and his partner Tejasswi Prakash, and some close friends. Almost all of them were wearing red attire, which complemented the setting of Christmas so beautifully.

In one of the images, Daniel Weber was spotted standing behind Sunny with his arms wrapped around her. Another heart-melting image showed Sunny sitting with one of her friends and her three children. The children looked absolutely adorable in their Christmas pyjamas. Other pictures also showed Tejasswi Prakash spending time with Sunny’s children and having fun with them.

They were just enjoying these happy times together when Sunny shared these adorable photos of them with the following post: “From our family to yours! Merry Christmas, everyone! I hope you had a great one!” Indeed, it quickly received lots of love from fans who appreciated the actress’s special holiday celebration.

Sunny Leone had tied the knot with Daniel Weber, who is an American producer and entrepreneur, which was made public in 2011. The couple added a new member to their family when they adopted their first child, a girl named Nisha Kaur Weber, in 2017. Their happiness was doubled in 2018 as they welcomed twin boys, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber, through surrogacy.

Professionally, Sunny Leone is all geared to make a comeback in the reality show genre as the host in MTV Splitsvilla X6. She would be hosting the show alongside Karan Kundrra. It is also revealed in a Reddit post by a user that the shooting for Splitsvilla X6 has been completed. Sharing her excitement about the completion of shooting for the show, she posted a picture from the set of “Grand Finale” and wrote that shooting for the show has been completed, and people are soon going to witness heated discussions between fans about their favorite contestants. “Splitsvilla X6” will go on air on January 9, 2026.