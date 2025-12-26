Katrina Kaif’s First Post as Mom: A Glimpse into Her Intimate Christmas Celebration with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif has finally returned to Instagram after embracing one of the most major milestones of her life, namely motherhood. Keeping true to her tradition, the actress marked her comeback with an adorable Christmas post and thrilled fans who were quite waiting for a glimpse into her new journey.

Katrina never fails to share pictures of herself in joyous snapshots each year on Christmas and has not disappointed her fans this time either. She took to her social media handle and shared a candid family selfie from the celebrations that featured her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and her brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The picture was filled with so much warmth and happiness as the festive season approached.

Captioning the post, Katrina wrote, “Love joy and peace to all… It’s a Merry Merry Christmas! ” The selfie clicked by Vicky Kaushal showed the family’s fun side. Vicky struck a goofy pose, while Sunny pulled a funny face for the camera. Katrina and Sebastian, on their part, shone bright with big, content smiles, oozing festive cheer.

All that made the post extra special was that it was Katrina’s first Insta appearance since she turned mother on November 7. Of late, Katrina and Vicky have beenkeeping things quite low profile as they embraced parenthood with the birth of a baby boy and have kept away from the media glare to bask in the precious family time.

The couple also recently completed four years of marriage, but unlike the previous years, this time, they skipped any grand celebration. Playing a perfect “sleep-deprived” parents, Katrina and Vicky celebrated the special day in the comfort of their home with their little bundle of joy. Vicky took to Instagram and shared an intimate selfie with Katrina and wrote a mushy note, filled with love and gratitude for his wife.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in a dreamy private wedding ceremony, which was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Ever since, their wedding has been celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most magical unions. In November, the couple took to Instagram and announced the birth of their son by writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025.” The post received over four million likes as fans and celebrities poured in love. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal reacted with glee as he shared, “Main chacha ban gaya,” which meant that he was on cloud nine and excited to become an uncle.