Emily in Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues in this New season

Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris continues its vibrant journey in Season 5 as it follows spirited Emily Cooper, a driven American marketing executive whose life takes a glamorous turn when she relocates to Paris. Charged with providing an American point of view for a French marketing agency, the show follows Emily as she navigates cultural clashes, demanding clients, and complicated relationships in her personal and professional life. Starring Lily Collins, the hit Netflix series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. This season also introduces new talent: Eugenio Franceschini and Thalia Besson join in leading roles.

Season 5 brings a larger cast format, featuring Bryan Greenberg in the role of Jake, an American in Paris; Michéo Laroque in the role of Yvette, an old friend from Sylvie; and Minnie Driver in the role of Princess Jane, a royal friend of Sylvie’s.

The new season finds Emily in a comfortable place in her relationship with Marcello while trying to navigate her responsibilities as head of Agence Grateau’s Rome branch. Of course, there are complications in her Roman adventure. As she tries to cement the agency’s foothold in the Italian capital, Emily starts to miss her life in Paris-and, shockingly, has finally perfected her French. Alfie and Mindy, for their part, appear to be fostering their own budding romance back in Paris.

The Netflix description hints at a season full of emotional twists: Emily experiences setbacks in her career as one of her promising ideas turns awry, leading to personal and career ups and downs. She attempts to find stability by embracing her French life more, but finds out a secret that puts one of her closest relationships in jeopardy. All through the honesty and self-reflection, Emily comes out with deeper connections, much more clarity, and a perked openness to new possibilities.

Emily in Paris Season 5 debuts on December 18 on Netflix.

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 10

If we're gonna open an office in Rome, lets really show the Italians how its done – Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 11

"We want to make sure its something that people can connect with" – Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins)

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 12

"I don't think my ideas are translating…But Rome wasn't built in a day" – Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins)

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 13

"Rome is so new and exciting, but I have built a life for myself in Paris, and everything is just going on without me" – Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins)

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 14

"You know the saying, "You can't go home again"?. Well you can. It's leaving that's the hard part. – Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 15

"But now I am excited for the future. I think you should be too" – Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 16

"I need my Emily in Paris" – Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 17

"Maybe I don't have to try so hard. Maybe I can just let things be, and it will all be fine" – Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins)

Emily In Paris S5: Lilly Collins Drops Her Most Savage Dialogues In This New Season 18

"The French are so rude" "Oh my god! You think I'm French? Thank You! " – Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins)