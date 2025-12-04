Aishwarya Rai’s Most Stunning Look in Black Leaves Fans Breathless

Aishwarya Rai, who maintains a mostly silent presence on her social media, sent followers into a tizzy on Wednesday when she posted two resplendent new photos. In one, she was a vision in a velvet black gown as she exuded grace and dignity, while a close-up face shot in the second picture brought nostalgia flooding back as one recalled Miss World-turned-Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai of yesteryear cinema. Both the photos spoke volumes about her timeless beauty, signature charm, and screen presence that continues to endure.

Soon, the comments section was flooded with admiration. For many, she was “the most beautiful woman in the world,” while others gushed over her “insanely beautiful” looks: “Totally obsessed” and “every camera is lucky to capture you.” Many fans felt the photos brought back memories of when she was young, writing comments such as “This reminds me of baby Aishwarya” and “Turning back time.” The posts reinstated her position as a style and beauty icon, with many celebrating her iconic charm and elegance.

Beyond her cinematic presence, Aishwarya continues her long-term association with L’Oréal Paris by participating in global campaigns centered on social issues such as sexual harassment and workplace safety. She has been in the forefront of the “Stand Up Against Street Harassment” campaign by the brand, aimed at educating women on bystander intervention and encouraging conversations around the ways to curb harassment in public spaces.

In a video on Instagram, Aishwarya said, “Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem right in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist, my body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, reprising her roles as Nandini and Mandakini Devi, further establishing her reputation as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in Indian cinema.