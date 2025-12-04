Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Video Features All the Heartwarming Moments with Naga Chaitanya

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, marking one year since they tied the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The two had been dating for two years before getting hitched, with their romance starting over a simple exchange of Instagram DMs that soon blossomed into a deep and meaningful relationship.

Sobhita, on the other hand, looked stunning in gold Kanjivaram silk saree with intricate detailing in zari and traditional jewellery accessorizing her graceful bridal look. Naga Chaitanya complemented her perfectly with a classic kurta paired with his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s golden pancha to pay respects to his family’s legacy.

Sobhita took to Instagram and shared their emotional wedding video to celebrate one year of marital bliss, giving her fans a glimpse into the happy ceremony. It captures the bride and groom smiling as they take vows amidst their close friends and family; their happiness is unmistakable.

Sobhita reflected on her relationship and beautifully said that she does not believe a person needs somebody else to be complete, but in the absence of Chaitanya, she does feel she would not be complete. Chay, too, poured out his heart, saying at every given wake of a minute or sleep, whenever thoughts of Sobhita crop up, they give him strength and comfort. She, being a part of his life, he added, makes him feel like conquering anything.

Sobhita wrote on her anniversary post, “The wind always blows homewards… One trippy trip around the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. One year as Mrs!” Chaitanya replied with love, “Blessed to be a part of your journey my love. Happy anniversary.”

Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu before finding love with Sobhita. The earlier couple had gotten a divorce; Samantha recently remarried, getting hitched with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1.