Ikkis: Akshay Kumar’s Niece Simar Bhatia’s Debut Film Gets a Heartfelt Shoutout

Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut opposite Agastya Nanda in the film Ikkis. The first song of the film has been released, and fans are loving every bit of it. An elated and emotional Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note celebrating Simar’s entry into films. Ikkis will also mark the last on-screen appearance of the legendary Dharmendra.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared Simar’s look from the film and wrote how emotional he gets on seeing her grow. He penned, “Remember holding you in my arms as a little baby, and today, seeing you walk confidently into this beautiful world of cinema is surreal. Full circle, indeed! From that little shy kid, to a confident young lady ready to shine bright! As you take this beautiful flight, remember-because that’s all that will take you across, The Bhatia core values-hard work, duniya ki sunna aur rab pe bhrosa. And move forward, little one!” Comments began pouring in for the post, with many remembering Dharmendra and also about the sentimental value as it is his last film.

Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda also reflected on the experience of working with Dharmendra. In this video that Bollywood Hungama has shared, he talks about how much it means to share the screen with a veteran who has worked with two generations of his family. Agastya termed that moment as an honour and confessed to feeling emotional when Dharmendra could not see the love that he deserves for this performance.

The song, “Sitaare”, which has just been released, is already winning hearts. While the film deals with bravery, patriotism, and sacrifice, the track has the vulnerable charm of young love. The song, produced by White Noise Collectives, features Arijit Singh on vocals, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Helmed by critically acclaimed Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Ikkis tells the incredible true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, and the late Dharmendra, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 25.