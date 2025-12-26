Lady Gaga Unleashes Her Inner Haunted Victorian Child

Lady Gaga is once again proving why reinvention is her strength. ARTPOP superstar Lady Gaga is no stranger to changing her image to match each new art era she enters. The Grammy Award-winning musician shocked her fans with her drastic transformation as she arrived at Grammy Museum for her show on Christmas Eve, Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only.

The singer posted a series of photos that highlighted a soft and romantic, almost otherworldly quality to them. Lady Gaga’s outfit included a Vette’sse corset dress that had delicately puffed sleeves and an asymmetric bustled skirt and backless detail that highlighted the singer’s tattoos in a subtle manner. This look is stark compared to some of Lady Gaga’s previous appearances, which were more theatrical and outrageous.

To maintain a simplistic makeup design, Lady Gaga decided to use minimal makeup with a splash of peach-colored lipsticks that gave a boost to her light getup. She wore her bleached blonde hair to the side with a flow of waves that dived over her shoulder in perfect harmony with the light shade of her dress. Still in her makeover journey, she decided to bleach her eyebrows to a snow white tone for an enhanced eerie effect.

This look represents a radical change compared to her appearance in Paris just last month, in which she was seen wearing jet-black hair. Such a dramatic change exemplifies Gaga’s dedication to visual storytelling, which has a meaning beyond her artistic expression at every successive stage.

Besides fashion, Gaga also showed her vulnerability. The 39-year-old singer graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine’s edition in December 2025. During her interview, she opened up about her experience taping “A Star Is Born” in 2018 while under lithium. Gaga admitted that after filming was completed, she coped poorly and ended up seeking psychiatric services due to her emotional meltdown.

Immediately following the publication of her interview, Gaga posted pictures from her photo shoot on her Instagram account, accompanied by her thoughts on her upcoming album, “Mayhem”. She wrote about it as a reflection of her own turmoil – sometimes intuitive, sometimes broken but always underway out of a desire to find her voice as a musician.

She also spoke about Mayhem being a series of “gothic dreams,” and that the first of these dreams was actually Lady Gaga herself—a representation of the reality of being human.

In a recent interview on The Colbert Report, the singer shed more light on the dual identity. Asked who she actually is, she replied in an instant, “Stefani. That’s who I am. That’s my truth. She is the artist. Lady Gaga is the artwork. She was created out of artistry, chaos, and truth.” As with all things Gaga, she continues to play with the lines between fashion and identity and vulnerability.