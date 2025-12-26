Christmas 2025 held special meaning for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, as the festive season marked their first Christmas as parents. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Saraayah in July this year, celebrated the holiday with their five-month-old, turning the occasion into a heartfelt family milestone. Sharing glimpses of the celebration on social media, Kiara and Sidharth gave fans a peek into their warm and joy-filled Christmas at home.

A day after the celebrations, the couple took to their Instagram stories to post an adorable picture of their daughter, fondly referred to as their “little miss Claus.” While they chose to keep Saraayah’s face hidden, the photo captured her dressed in a soft velvet red outfit embroidered with the words “My First Christmas.” The sweet post was accompanied by a caption that read, “Merry, Merry Christmas from my little miss Claus,” instantly melting hearts online.

In addition to the baby picture, Kiara and Sidharth also shared a short video clip showcasing their beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The tree stood out for its personalized details, featuring custom baubles with the names “Sid,” “Kiara,” and “Saraayah.” The thoughtful touches reflected how the new parents went the extra mile to make their daughter’s first Christmas memorable and meaningful. From festive décor to intimate family moments, the glimpses offered a window into the couple’s quiet, joy-filled celebration.

Saraayah Steals The Show As ‘Little Miss Claus’ In Kiara Advani‑Sidharth Malhotra Christmas Post 2

Motherhood has clearly been a transformative experience for Kiara Advani, who recently opened up about how becoming a parent has reshaped her outlook on life. In an interview, the actress spoke candidly about how her ambition, focus, and emotional depth have evolved since welcoming Saraayah. She described this new phase as one marked by growth, clarity, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Speaking to Vogue, Kiara shared that motherhood has intensified her drive rather than slowing her down. “I’ve never been more ambitious,” she said, explaining how becoming a mother has expanded her emotionally and mentally. According to her, the passion she feels now is more focused and intentional. She also spoke about the joy she finds in being fully present with her daughter, cherishing even the smallest moments.

Kiara described how everyday routines with Saraayah have taken on a deeper meaning. From bathing her daughter to watching her expressions closely, she finds beauty in the smallest details—her eyelashes, tiny fingers, and soft giggles. These micro-moments, she said, feel incredibly precious and grounding, offering a sense of fulfillment unlike anything she had experienced before.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025. A few months later, in November, the couple officially announced her name as Saraayah Malhotra through a heartfelt social media post. While they chose not to reveal her face, they shared a tender photograph of their newborn’s tiny feet, maintaining their preference for privacy while still allowing fans to share in their happiness.

The couple’s journey together has been one of quiet romance and mutual respect. Kiara and Sidharth first crossed paths in 2018 at a film party, but it was during the filming of Shershaah in 2021 that their bond deepened. Their strong on-screen chemistry sparked dating rumours, though both actors remained tight-lipped about their relationship for a long time.

It wasn’t until early 2023 that Kiara publicly confirmed their relationship, doing so with a playful and affectionate birthday post for Sidharth. Soon after, the couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the picturesque Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding was celebrated for its elegance, simplicity, and deeply personal nature.

Now, as they embrace parenthood, Kiara and Sidharth appear to be enjoying this new chapter with grace and joy. Their Christmas 2025 celebration was not just about festive traditions, but about creating meaningful memories as a family of three. With their focus on love, togetherness, and privacy, the couple continues to strike a balance between sharing happiness with fans and protecting their most cherished moments.