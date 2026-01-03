Bigg Boss 19’s Most Controversial Contestant Tanya Mittal Finally Reveals the Truth About Her Wealth

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal emerged as one of the most talked-about and polarising personalities on the reality show. Known for her bold statements about immense wealth, multiple factories, and a lavish lifestyle in Gwalior, Tanya frequently found herself under the scanner—both inside the house and on social media. While fellow contestants questioned her claims, online users grew increasingly sceptical. Now, Tanya has decided to confront the speculation head-on.

After previously offering a tour of her home, Tanya recently invited the News Pinch team inside one of her pharmaceutical factories, where contraceptive products are manufactured and supplied to several Indian brands. According to Tanya, the decision to open her factory doors was driven by gratitude toward fans who believed in her throughout her Bigg Boss journey.

One of the biggest controversies surrounding Tanya during Bigg Boss 19 was the claim that she had 150 bodyguards. Addressing the viral allegation during the factory tour, Tanya firmly denied ever making such a statement. “I never said this,” she clarified. “There is no clip where Tanya Mittal says she has 150 bodyguards. These things were self-made. You won’t find a single video where I say that.”

She explained that the confusion arose from a casual conversation inside the house. “Zeeshan was joking,” Tanya said. “I told him I have more than 150 staff members, and he turned it into bodyguards.” While dismissing the exaggerated number, she did confirm that she has had personal security for years, without disclosing exact details.

During the walkthrough, Tanya showcased different sections of the pharmaceutical unit, including laboratories, quality testing areas, and large-scale manufacturing machines. She highlighted the facility’s infrastructure and claimed that the equipment was imported from Malaysia. She also explained workforce management, stating that women are employed during general shifts, while male staff members handle night operations.

Addressing criticism about flaunting wealth, Tanya insisted the tours weren’t about showing off. “I have a textile factory, a pharma factory, and a gift factory,” she said. “But I can’t show everything. I only agreed to these tours to prove that my supporters were not liars—and that I never lied.”

As the conversation progressed, Tanya hinted at a new professional chapter, revealing that she is now stepping into acting. “I’ve become an actress now,” she said confidently, adding that Ekta Kapoor has offered her a new television serial.

Previously, Tanya had also made headlines for claiming her bodyguards helped save lives during a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh—a statement that drew intense online scrutiny. With her factory tour and clarifications, Tanya Mittal now seems determined to reshape her public image beyond Bigg Boss controversies.