Ikkis Box Office: Dharmendra’s Emotional Farewell Earns Rs 7 Cr On Opening Day

Ikkis, the final big-screen appearance of late veteran actor Dharmendra, released in theatres on January 1, 2026, and arrived as far more than just another Bollywood release. The film opened to an emotionally charged response, with audiences across the country turning cinema halls into spaces of remembrance and tribute. For generations of fans who grew up watching Dharmendra’s iconic performances, Ikkis became a deeply personal farewell—one that blended cinema, legacy, and collective emotion.

Despite facing formidable competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate the box office, Ikkis managed to secure a respectable opening on its first day. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 7 crore on Day 1. It also registered an overall occupancy of 31.94 per cent, a noteworthy figure considering Dhurandhar’s overwhelming presence across multiplexes and single-screen theatres.

What sets Ikkis apart is not just its box office performance, but the emotional gravity surrounding its release. Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, appears on screen one final time, making the viewing experience profoundly moving for audiences. Fans arrived in large numbers to honour the legendary actor, many of whom described the film as a dignified and heartfelt goodbye to one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars.

Social media platforms were flooded with emotional reactions soon after the first shows concluded. Netizens shared memories, film clips, and heartfelt messages, calling Ikkis a fitting farewell to the actor fondly remembered as the “Sholay star.” For many viewers, watching Dharmendra on screen for the last time transformed the theatrical experience into a moment of shared grief and gratitude—an opportunity to celebrate a life that shaped decades of Indian cinema.

Adding to the film’s significance is the fact that Ikkis marks the big-screen debut of Agastya Nanda, who plays a key role under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. Known for his meticulous storytelling, Raghavan brings a restrained yet emotionally resonant tone to the film, allowing its characters—and especially Dharmendra—to leave a lasting impact.

Critics have responded positively to Ikkis, praising both its performances and its emotional depth. The review noted that Ikkis is special in more ways than one, primarily because it features the last big-screen appearance of the legendary actor. Dharmendra essays the role of ML Khetarpal, the father of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, and his presence adds immense emotional weight to the narrative. According to the review, every scene featuring Dharmendra carries a quiet ache, constantly reminding viewers of his absence and the irreplaceable loss suffered by the Hindi film industry.

The review further applauded Sriram Raghavan’s decision to give Dharmendra ample screen time. This choice, it said, proved to be one of the film’s wisest creative decisions. Dharmendra acts as an emotional bridge between the past and the present, grounding the story with warmth, dignity, and lived-in wisdom. His performance lingers long after the film ends, leaving a deep and lasting impression on audiences.

Based on the untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis explores courage, sacrifice, and familial bonds against the backdrop of national service. Dharmendra’s portrayal of ML Khetarpal adds emotional authenticity to the story, reinforcing the human cost behind acts of extraordinary bravery.

Alongside Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles, all of whom contribute strong performances that support the film’s emotional core.

While Dhurandhar may be the undeniable box office force this season, Ikkis has proven that legacy, emotional resonance, and heartfelt storytelling still hold immense value for audiences. With a solid opening, critical acclaim, and overwhelming emotional support from fans, Ikkis has begun its box office journey on a meaningful and memorable note—one that honours both a national hero and a cinematic legend.