Abhishek Malhan Asks Fans To Stop Linking His Name With Jiya Shankar

Abhishek Malhan, widely known by his popular online persona Fukra Insaan, has finally broken his silence on the recurring engagement and relationship rumours linking him to Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiyaa Shankar. The YouTuber and reality TV star expressed visible frustration after fresh speculation once again paired his name with the television actress, despite both having clarified their stance multiple times in the past.

The latest round of rumours surfaced after Jiyaa Shankar shared a series of pictures on social media featuring a mystery man. The images quickly sparked curiosity among fans and gossip circles, with several reports speculating that Jiyaa might be engaged. Soon after, Abhishek’s name began trending again in connection with the rumours, reigniting old link-up narratives that have followed the duo since their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jiyaa was quick to dismiss the engagement rumours, clearly stating that the reports linking her to Abhishek were false. Now, Abhishek has also stepped forward to address the situation head-on, urging people to stop dragging him into baseless assumptions about his personal life.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Abhishek shared a strongly worded message, expressing disappointment over the repeated speculation. Making his position absolutely clear, he wrote, “I want to make one thing very clear—please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there. My choices and stance were made very clear back then, and nothing has changed since.”

Abhishek Shared A Strongly Worded Message

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist further pointed out that such rumours seem to resurface every year without any real trigger. Calling out the repetitive nature of these narratives, Abhishek added that the situation has become a predictable pattern. “What’s disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context. Even I can see it, and I believe the audience is smart enough to notice this pattern too,” he wrote.

Abhishek also made it clear that he has no interest in engaging with gossip or speculative narratives about his personal life. He emphasized that such rumours distract from his professional journey and the work he is trying to focus on. Concluding his note, he urged fans and social media users to respect his boundaries, saying, “I don’t entertain or participate in such games, assumptions, or unnecessary speculation. I prefer focusing on my work and moving forward positively. I request everyone to respect that and let things rest.”

Abhishek Malhan and Jiyaa Shankar had developed a close bond during their time inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, which led many viewers to speculate about a possible romantic relationship. Their chemistry on the show was widely discussed, and even after the season ended, fans continued to ship the duo. However, both Abhishek and Jiyaa have consistently maintained that their relationship never went beyond friendship.

Over the years, the rumours have resurfaced periodically, often triggered by unrelated social media posts or public appearances. Each time, both parties have clarified their stance, yet the speculation continues to reappear, much to Abhishek’s evident annoyance.

Meanwhile, Jiyaa Shankar has reportedly moved on in her personal life and is said to be in a relationship with a mystery man. The actress recently celebrated Christmas in London with him, sharing glimpses of her holiday without revealing his identity. Jiyaa has chosen to keep her personal life largely private and has refrained from sharing further details about her relationship.

Abhishek, on the other hand, has been focusing on expanding his career beyond YouTube. Since his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, he has remained in the spotlight, participating in various projects and growing his fan base. His recent statement suggests that he wants public attention to shift away from rumours and back to his professional achievements.

With Abhishek now issuing a clear, firm, and public clarification, he hopes to finally put an end to the persistent speculation surrounding his name and Jiyaa Shankar’s personal life. His message serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting personal boundaries and not turning friendships or past associations into ongoing gossip.