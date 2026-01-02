Farhan Akhtar Eyes Rajat Bedi For Don 3 After Ranveer Singh And Vikrant Massey Exit

Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3 continues to remain in the news, not just for its legacy as one of Bollywood’s most iconic franchises, but also for the steady stream of casting changes surrounding the project. After a series of reported exits by key actors, the film is once again under the spotlight, with a fresh name now being linked to the third instalment. According to industry sources, actor Rajat Bedi is currently being considered for an important role in Don 3, adding a new twist to the ongoing casting saga.

The development comes after Don 3 reportedly saw the exit of Ranveer Singh from the lead role, followed by the walk-outs of Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey. While the makers have not officially confirmed these changes, reports over the past year have suggested that the film has been undergoing significant restructuring, both creatively and in terms of casting.

Rajat Bedi, who recently made headlines for his comeback in The Bads of Bollywood (2025), is said to have caught Farhan Akhtar’s attention following his return to the screen. The 51-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to step into the role that was earlier meant for Vikrant Massey. Sources claim that discussions between Farhan and Rajat have already begun.

A source close to the development revealed, “Farhan is considering Rajat Bedi to play a pivotal part for which Vikrant was roped in originally. The actor-producer have done an official conversation around the role, and the two are planning to meet around mid-January at their Khar office in Mumbai.” While nothing has been finalised yet, the talks have generated considerable buzz within industry circles.

Vikrant Massey’s exit from Don 3 was first reported by Bollywood Hungama in July 2025. According to insiders, the actor stepped away from the project due to creative differences. Reports suggested that the role lacked the depth Vikrant was looking for and required a significant physical transformation that did not align with his plans at the time. His departure marked the beginning of a series of casting uncertainties for the film.

Following Vikrant’s exit, several names were reportedly considered to fill the vacancy. Actors such as Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda were said to be in contention, though the makers never confirmed these reports. The lack of official announcements has only added to the speculation surrounding Don 3, keeping fans and trade analysts guessing about the film’s final lineup.

Adding to the intrigue, a recent Filmfare report suggested that the makers are also actively searching for the perfect star to lead the franchise. According to the report, Hrithik Roshan has emerged as a strong contender to step into the shoes of the iconic character. While discussions are said to be at a very early stage, the possibility of Hrithik headlining Don 3 has sparked widespread excitement.

A source quoted by Filmfare stated, “Following Ranveer’s exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role. While discussions are still at a very early stage, it will be interesting to see whether Hrithik ultimately comes on board.” However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from Farhan Akhtar or the production team regarding Hrithik’s involvement.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan has a past connection with the Don franchise. He made a memorable cameo appearance in Don 2, during a sequence in which Shah Rukh Khan’s character disguises himself as Hrithik’s character. The cameo was widely appreciated and has since fuelled fan speculation about Hrithik potentially playing a larger role in the franchise.

With multiple casting changes and constant speculation, Don 3 has become one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood films. While the frequent reports of exits and new names have raised questions about the film’s direction, they have also kept public interest alive. The buzz around Rajat Bedi’s possible inclusion has added yet another layer of curiosity to the project.

For now, the makers of Don 3 have chosen to remain tight-lipped about final casting decisions. As discussions continue behind closed doors, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement that will finally bring clarity to the film’s future. Until then, Don 3 remains a project surrounded by speculation, anticipation, and ever-evolving headlines.