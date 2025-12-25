Ranveer Singh Did Not Quit Don 3 Due To Dhurandhar Success — What Really Happened

Speculation has been rife in recent days after reports emerged suggesting that Ranveer Singh had exited Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated action thriller Don 3. The rumours quickly gained traction, with many claiming that the actor decided to walk away from the project following the success of Dhurandhar. However, a fresh update has now dismissed these assumptions, clarifying that the narrative being circulated is far from accurate.

According to a new report, there is “no truth” to claims that Ranveer Singh voluntarily quit Don 3 due to a change in his career momentum. Sources close to the development have emphasised that the actor did not walk out of the project as rumours suggest. Instead, the situation appears to be far more nuanced and rooted in behind-the-scenes disagreements.

As per a source quoted by India Today, the makers of Don 3 — Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar — had extended the offer to Ranveer at a time when his career was going through a particularly challenging phase. The source revealed that Ranveer had delivered three major box office flops prior to being signed for the film. Despite this, Farhan and Ritesh stood firmly by him and continued to show confidence in his abilities as a leading man.

The source further added that the filmmakers’ support for Ranveer came even after Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly shelved Baiju Bawra, as the actor was considered “not saleable” at that point. “Don 3 is the hottest franchise, and Ranveer was stepping into the legendary shoes of not just Shah Rukh Khan, but also Amitabh Bachchan. It is a dream role for any actor,” the source stated, underlining the magnitude of the opportunity that was presented to him.

Elaborating on the timeline, the source clarified that Farhan Akhtar’s faith in Ranveer predated the release of Dhurandhar. “Farhan was the only filmmaker who put his trust in Ranveer when others had backed out. This was also at a time when Dhurandhar hadn’t even released,” the source said. This detail directly counters the claim that Ranveer’s decision regarding Don 3 was influenced by the later success of Dhurandhar.

The report further clarified that Ranveer’s exit from Don 3 had nothing to do with the performance of Dhurandhar or a sudden surge in his market value. Instead, the actor reportedly stepped away due to creative differences with the makers. These differences were said to involve certain demands and expectations that could not be mutually resolved. The exit, therefore, was not a voluntary move driven by ego or success, but rather the result of unresolved disagreements between the actor and the production team.

As of now, neither Ranveer Singh nor the makers of Don 3 have issued an official statement regarding the matter. The absence of confirmation has only added to the intrigue surrounding the project, which has already undergone notable changes since its announcement.

Don 3 has been in the spotlight for multiple reasons, including casting reshuffles. Earlier, actor Kiara Advani reportedly stepped away from the film following her pregnancy and the birth of her child. Subsequently, Kriti Sanon was said to have joined the cast, marking another significant shift in the film’s lineup. These changes have further fueled curiosity around the future direction of the franchise.

The Don series, which has previously featured Amitabh Bachchan in the original films and Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s reboot, carries a legacy that comes with immense expectations. Any development related to the third installment naturally draws widespread attention from fans and industry insiders alike.

Meanwhile, away from professional commitments and industry chatter, Ranveer Singh was recently spotted enjoying personal time with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. The couple was seen late Monday night at the Mumbai airport as they headed out for a vacation. Dressed in coordinated black outfits, Ranveer and Deepika appeared relaxed and cheerful, holding hands and smiling as they waved at photographers before entering the airport.

Their appearance offered a glimpse of calm amid the speculation surrounding Ranveer’s career decisions. While questions remain about the final cast and creative direction of Don 3, the latest update makes it clear that the actor’s reported exit is not linked to recent box office success, but rather to behind-the-scenes creative differences — a reminder that not all high-profile exits are as straightforward as they may seem.