Will Smith Faces Lawsuit from Violinist Over Harassment and Dismissal on 2025 Tour

Hollywood actor and musician Will Smith has been named in a lawsuit filed by a tour violinist who alleges he was wrongfully terminated after reporting an alleged sexual assault during Smith’s Based on a True Story 2025 tour. The lawsuit, filed on December 31 in a Los Angeles court, names both Will Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management, and accuses them of retaliation, wrongful termination, and sexual harassment.

The plaintiff, Brian King Joseph, is a professional violinist who joined Will Smith’s tour last year. According to the civil complaint, Joseph claims that his employment was terminated shortly after he raised concerns about a disturbing incident that occurred while he was staying at a hotel arranged by the tour’s management during a stop in Las Vegas in March 2025.

As reported by USA Today, Joseph alleged that upon returning to his hotel room, he discovered signs that someone had entered without his knowledge. The complaint states that items were left behind, including a written note addressed to him. Joseph said the discovery left him alarmed and concerned for his safety. He reported the incident to hotel security, tour management, and later to a non-emergency police line.

In the lawsuit, Joseph claims that instead of supporting him, tour management accused him of fabricating the incident and placed responsibility on him. He further alleges that within days of reporting the situation, he was dismissed from the tour. According to Joseph, management told him the tour was “moving in a different direction,” a reason he disputes. He claims another violinist was quickly hired to replace him, which he argues undermines the explanation given for his termination.

Joseph’s lawsuit alleges that his firing was retaliatory in nature and directly connected to his decision to report the incident. He maintains that his termination was not based on performance or legitimate business reasons, but rather was an attempt to silence him after he raised concerns.

The complaint also includes serious allegations against Will Smith personally. Joseph claims that since meeting Smith in November 2024, the actor had engaged in what the lawsuit describes as “predatory behavior,” including actions that amounted to “grooming and priming” for potential sexual exploitation. According to the filing, Joseph was initially hired to perform at a San Diego show and later invited to join Smith’s 2025 tour and contribute to his album.

Joseph alleges that in the months leading up to the tour, he and Smith spent increasing amounts of time alone together. The lawsuit claims that Smith made comments suggesting an unusually close personal bond, which Joseph now views as inappropriate in hindsight. These claims form part of the basis for the sexual harassment allegations outlined in the suit.

The lawsuit further states that Joseph experienced emotional distress following the incident and his termination. He claims to have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as significant economic losses due to the sudden end of his employment. As a touring musician, Joseph argues that the opportunity to perform on a major international tour carried both financial and career significance, which was abruptly taken away.

Joseph is seeking damages for retaliation, wrongful termination, and sexual harassment. The lawsuit requests that the amount of damages be determined by a jury. At this stage, the claims remain allegations, and no court findings have been made.

As of now, Will Smith’s representatives have not publicly responded to the lawsuit or the allegations contained within it. Treyball Studios Management has also not issued an official statement regarding the claims.

The case adds to ongoing discussions in the entertainment industry about workplace conduct, power dynamics, and protections for artists and performers who report misconduct. Legal experts note that the outcome will depend on evidence presented in court, including documentation, witness testimony, and contractual details related to Joseph’s employment and termination.

Until the matter is addressed through the legal system, the allegations remain unproven. Further developments are expected as the case proceeds and responses are filed by the defendants.