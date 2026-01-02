Janhvi Kapoor Spotted In Mumbai After New Year Getaway With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

After a successful year marked by back-to-back releases and critical appreciation, Janhvi Kapoor recently took some time off to unwind before returning to work commitments. The actress was spotted arriving back in Mumbai late last night, reportedly after a New Year vacation spent with her rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Her arrival at the airport quickly caught attention, not for glamorous poses or statements, but for her unusually low-key demeanor.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Janhvi Kapoor was seen exiting the airport terminal and heading straight to her car. Unlike her usual airport appearances, where she often pauses to acknowledge photographers, the actress skipped posing for the paparazzi altogether. She maintained a swift pace and quietly made her way into her vehicle, suggesting she was keen on keeping her return discreet and relaxed.

Staying true to the understated mood, Janhvi opted for a casual and comfortable travel look. She was dressed in a simple white T-shirt paired with denim jeans and accessorised the outfit with glasses. The ensemble reflected a blend of ease and effortless style, perfectly suited for post-vacation travel. With minimal fuss and no added glamour, Janhvi wrapped up her holiday on a calm and quiet note.

The brief getaway comes after a rewarding year for the actress on the professional front. Janhvi won hearts in 2025 with her performances in Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, both of which contributed to her growing credibility as a leading actor. Following a packed work schedule and promotional commitments, the vacation appeared to be a well-deserved break before she steps back into the spotlight.

Beyond her recent sighting at the airport, Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying a major career milestone. Her film Homebound, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, has been nominated for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The announcement has placed Janhvi among a select group of Indian actors whose films are being considered on one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic platforms.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released the shortlists for 12 categories, including International Feature Film. In this category, 15 films from across the globe were selected to advance to the next phase of Oscar consideration, with Homebound earning its place among them. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles and has been widely praised for its storytelling and performances.

Janhvi’s work in Homebound has not only earned international recognition but also brought her individual accolades. She was recently honoured with the Actor of the Year (Female) award at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 ceremony. Speaking to the portal after receiving the award, the actress expressed her gratitude and emotional connection to the project.

“It is such an honour. It’s my first award for Homebound. I am so happy I have gotten to meet Neeraj Sir; he has been travelling the world with the film,” Janhvi said. She also reflected on her experience working on the film, adding, “It just reminded me how I did this film with not much expectation in return. It’s been such a wholesome experience for me as an artist. It is a gift that will keep on giving.”

Released in October last year, Homebound has enjoyed a successful run at international film festivals, winning multiple awards and garnering praise from critics worldwide. The film’s journey has been marked by strong word-of-mouth and growing global attention, further cementing its impact.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier serving as co-producers. Notably, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar are credited as executive producers, adding further prestige to the project.

As Janhvi Kapoor returns to Mumbai refreshed and recharged, she finds herself at an exciting juncture in her career—balancing commercial success, critical acclaim, and international recognition. With Homebound continuing its global journey and new projects on the horizon, the actress appears poised for an even more promising phase ahead.