Neeraj Ghaywan: Homebound Would Be ‘Impossible’ Without Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor just achieved an important milestone in her acting career as she won the Best Actress award for her role in the movie Homebound. The victory was an honor and very emotional for the actress as the special moment was made even sweeter because of the words shared during the acceptance by the director of the movie, Neeraj Ghaywan.

As Janhvi climbed up the stage to receive her award, it could be noted that Neeraj was very open with his words as he expressed his admiration for Janhvi since she was the emotional center of their movie.

There were other actresses who were nominated for Janhvi’s role during the awards, including Malala Yus

Even moved by the performance, Neeraj Ghaywan thanked Janhvi for Homebound and added that without her, the film would not have been possible. When he received the National Award for Homebound with Janhvi, he said that he was “feeling so happy to see Janhvi receiving this award. It means a lot to me. Without you, this film would have been impossible.” Watching his niece receive the National Award also filled him with “sheer happiness.”

Janhvi, on the other hand, was extremely thankful to the filmmaker for believing in her, even when she was unable to find anything good in herself. “I’m extremely grateful to Neeraj Sir for seeing something in me that, on most days, I can’t see in myself,” Janhvi was seen saying in the acceptance speech. This statement of hers touched the hearts of everyone present there, and she referred to Neeraj Ghaywan as being the “national treasure” and “her favourite person.”

The actress also talked about one of the rare talents that the director possesses and that she villagers with great admiration. As Janahti explained, “One of the superpowers he has is that he makes people feel seen, which I think is a lost art in today’s day and age. And I hope that a piece of him is preserved forever.”

Homebound is an acclaimed Hindi drama released in 2025. This one is also written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and is also his long-awaited follow-up to ‘Masaan’. The plot revolves around two best friends from a small village whose joint ambition to become cops unlocks gripping elements such as friendship, caste, and struggles of oppressed classes in contemporary India.

Homebound, created under the banner of Dharma Productions, proudly exhibits a talented pool of producers such as Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Vipin Agnihotri, along with the renowned Martin Scorsese as its executive producer. Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in major roles, the movie received immense acclaim for its performances as well as its emotional depth, which has been rightfully justified by Janhvi Kapoor’s award.