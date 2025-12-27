Sara Ali Khan Breaks Silence on Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: “We Went Through a Lot as a Family”

Sara Ali Khan, an actress, has talked openly about one of the most challenging times that her family experienced early this year – an attack on her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, with knives. Sara Ali Khan opened up on how they managed to go through this testing time in their lives through strength, dignity, and grace.

Sara was featured with her grandmother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her. When asked by Soha what all these years have taught them about each other, Sara’s answer was truly moving and came from her heart, touching upon the lessons that she pulls from her family.

“I have realized that dignity and grace are above all, even in tough times,” Sara declared. The family, she continued, experienced a tough time in the beginning of the year following the incident involving her father. She referred to Saif lovingly as “abba” and recognized how this incident further made the family members close.

This incident took place in January, during which Saif Ali Khan was reportedly assaulted by a intruder in his Mumbai house during a robbery attempt. Saif was left with various stab wounds on his back and arm, following which he was immediately hospitalized and operated upon. Thankfully, Saif has fully recovered, but this incident has left a long-lasting effect on his family.

Sara went on to speak about the grace that her own grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, showed in the time of crisis. She stated:

“I remember my mother giving me a lot of stories about the time when she was in a personal crisis. She told me about the influence of Badhaai Ho on our home. But watching my ammi in the midst of all this crisis in our home was something which left a deep impression on me. Badhi ammi is very dignified, and I truly aspire to

On the professional side, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Metro. In Dino. This movie is directed by the talented Anurag Basu. This movie is a continuation of his 2007 movie Life in a. Metro. It casts a star-studded ensemble that comprises the likes of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sara Ali Khan.

The movie sets against the setting of urban India, intermingling various stories of love in today’s time, related to loneliness, emotions, and human touch. The title of the movie again takes inspiration from the famous song named In Dino of the same film. Looking ahead, Sara is set to appear in her next project, “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,” where she will play lead roles alongside other popular actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi