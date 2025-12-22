Sara Ali Khan Turns World Tennis League Into A Fashion Runway

The World Tennis League (WTL) is currently underway in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone as the international tennis exhibition makes its debut in India. Hosted at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium from December 17 to December 20, the tournament has been drawing attention for its unique format, global tennis stars, and an increasing presence of celebrities from the entertainment industry.

The World Tennis League features a four-team, mixed-gender format, setting it apart from traditional tennis tournaments. With men and women competing together as part of the same teams, the league promises fast-paced action and an entertaining experience for fans. Since its inception, WTL has positioned itself as a blend of competitive sport and spectacle, and its Indian edition appears to be living up to that vision.

Beyond the thrilling matches on court, the tournament has also become a hotspot for celebrity sightings. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted attending the event, instantly grabbing the attention of fans and social media users. Her appearance added to the glamour quotient of the league, which has already been attracting well-known personalities from various fields.

A short video clip of Sara at the stadium has been widely circulated across social media platforms. In the clip, the actress is seen walking courtside during an ongoing match, exuding confidence and effortless style. She was dressed in a chic red top paired with denim, keeping her look casual yet striking. The video, shared on Reddit, was captioned, “Sara at World Tennis League Bengaluru,” with the user further asking, “No, but I really want to know why all celebs are going there?”

The clip quickly sparked conversation online, with netizens flooding the comments section with compliments for the actress. Many praised her appearance and styling choices. “Man, she’s looking so prettyyyyyy,” one user commented, while another wrote, “She is looking drop dead gorgeous in this outfit.” Others took note of her hairstyle, with one post reading, “Wow, the side bangs are really suiting her.” Amid the admiration, some users speculated that celebrity appearances were part of promotional efforts, with one remarking, “To promote the event.”

Sara Ali Khan’s presence at the World Tennis League reflects the growing crossover between sports and entertainment in India. High-profile sporting events increasingly feature celebrity attendees, helping generate buzz and broaden audience engagement. For the WTL, which is making its Indian debut, such visibility plays a crucial role in establishing its brand and appeal among Indian sports fans.

The 2025 World Tennis League is presented by Iconik Sports & Events and powered by SpiceJet. Tennis enthusiasts across the country can catch the action live on the Sony Sports Network, which serves as the official television broadcast partner. For digital viewers, matches are also being streamed on FanCode, the league’s official digital streaming partner, ensuring widespread access to the tournament.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan continues to remain active in the film industry. She was last seen in Metro In Dino, where she starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Anurag Basu, the musical romantic drama featured an ensemble cast including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Darshana Banik, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film explored interconnected urban stories and relationships, staying true to Basu’s signature storytelling style.

Looking ahead, Sara is set to appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a comedy-drama scheduled for theatrical release on March 4, 2026, coinciding with the Holi festivities. The film boasts a strong cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Sara. Given the popularity of the original Pati Patni Aur Woh, expectations are high for the sequel.

As the World Tennis League continues in Bengaluru, it is clear that the tournament is not just about tennis but also about creating a vibrant, high-profile sporting experience. With international players, enthusiastic crowds, and celebrity appearances like Sara Ali Khan’s, the WTL’s Indian debut is shaping up to be a memorable event for both sports and entertainment fans alike.