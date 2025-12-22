Tamannaah Bhatia Almost Danced In Dhurandhar’s “Shararat” — Until Aditya Dhar Said No

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been making waves ever since its release, emerging as one of the most talked-about films of the year. From its gripping storyline and stellar performances to its impressive box office numbers, the film has struck a strong chord with audiences across the country. Among the many elements generating buzz, one standout feature has been the song Shararat, an item track featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, which has quickly become a fan favourite.

Now, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about the making of Shararat. In a recent interaction with Filmygyan, Vijay shared that he had initially envisioned Tamannaah Bhatia performing the song. However, director Aditya Dhar firmly rejected the idea, choosing instead to approach the song in a way that stayed true to the film’s narrative.

Explaining the director’s perspective, Vijay said that Aditya Dhar was very clear about not wanting a traditional “item song” that felt disconnected from the storyline. “Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story,” Vijay explained. He added that if the song had featured just one high-profile star, it could have shifted the audience’s focus away from the film’s core narrative.

According to Vijay, this is precisely why Shararat features two performers instead of one. “If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That’s why there are two girls, not one. He didn’t want the attention to be about this one person,” he said. Vijay further noted that had Tamannaah been cast, the conversation around the song might have revolved entirely around her presence rather than its place in the film. “If it was Tamannaah, it would’ve been about her and not the story,” he added.

The choreographer emphasized that Dhurandhar is a film with a lot happening narratively, and inserting a standalone glamour number could have disrupted the flow. “Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song,” Vijay explained, highlighting Dhar’s commitment to storytelling over spectacle.

Meanwhile, the performers who ultimately featured in Shararat have been receiving widespread appreciation. Ayesha Khan recently took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the song’s shoot. The post included photographs with director Aditya Dhar, members of the crew, and a snapshot with co-performer Krystle D’Souza. Expressing her excitement and gratitude, Ayesha wrote, “Am I a part of Dhurandhar??? Someone please pinch me!!! I watched the movie yesterday and I have no words to describe the world that Aditya Dhar has created!!! Fifteen minutes into the film and you forget that the ‘ACTORS’ are ‘STARS’. All you see is the world and the characters Aditya sir and team have built!!”

Krystle D’Souza has also spoken about the overwhelming response she has received for Shararat. The actress shared that her social media inbox has been flooded with dance reels, fan-made covers, and screenshots of viewers’ favourite moments from the song. For Krystle, the love feels especially rewarding because the performance came from a place of genuine enjoyment. She described the experience as deeply fulfilling, noting that it reaffirmed her passion for dance and performance.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life incidents linked to geopolitical conflict and covert R&AW operations. The film draws particular influence from events surrounding Operation Lyari, a Pakistan-led crackdown on criminal syndicates operating in Karachi’s Lyari region. This grounded yet intense backdrop adds to the film’s authenticity and gravitas.

The film features a powerful ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. They are joined by Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, all of whom play significant roles in the narrative. The performances have been widely praised for their depth and intensity.

Dhurandhar is the first installment in a planned two-part series and has received immense acclaim from both critics and audiences. The film’s direction, cinematography, immersive atmosphere, and impactful music have been singled out for praise, further cementing its status as a major cinematic success. With anticipation already building, Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, promising to continue the high-stakes story that has captivated viewers.