George Clooney Breaks Silence — Sister Adelia Zeidler Succumbs To Cancer At 65, ‘We’ll Miss Her Terribly’

Hollywood actor George Clooney is mourning the loss of his elder sister, Adelia “Ada” Zeidler, who passed away at the age of 65 on Friday, December 19. According to reports by People, Ada had been battling cancer for a long time and died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Her passing marks a deeply personal loss for the Clooney family, who have long shared a close bond away from the glare of Hollywood.

As per her obituary, Ada breathed her last at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky. The family has planned her funeral service for Monday, December 22, where relatives and close friends will gather to pay their final respects. Despite being connected to one of the most famous actors in the world, Ada chose to live a largely private life, focusing on family, teaching, and community.

Adelia Zeidler was born on May 2, 1960, to renowned television host and journalist Nick Clooney and writer Nina Bruce Warren. She grew up in a family deeply rooted in media, arts, and culture. Her aunt was legendary singer and actress Rosemary Clooney, whose influence on the family was widely acknowledged. Ada’s upbringing emphasized creativity, humility, and social responsibility—values she carried throughout her life.

Ada married retired Army captain Norman Zeidler on March 14, 1987, in a wedding that reflected the close-knit nature of the Clooney family. The ceremony was especially memorable, as Rosemary Clooney performed during the event, while George Clooney, then far from the global superstar he would later become, read scripture. The marriage lasted until Norman’s passing in 2004, which was a profound loss for Ada and their family.

Together, Ada and Norman had two children, a son named Nicholas and a daughter named Allison. Ada was known to be a devoted mother who prioritized her children’s education and emotional well-being. According to Page Six, she worked as an elementary school art teacher at Augusta Independent School and was also a National Merit Scholar during her academic years, highlighting her commitment to learning and creativity.

Although Ada largely stayed away from the spotlight, George Clooney has frequently spoken about how important she was in his life. In an exclusive conversation with People magazine following her passing, the actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his sister. “My sister, Ada, was my hero,” Clooney said. “She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly.” His words underscored the admiration and love he held for her strength and character.

Ada’s preference for privacy meant she made very few public appearances alongside her famous brother. However, she did attend George Clooney’s high-profile wedding to international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014, a rare public moment that reflected her support for her brother during one of the most significant milestones of his life.

George Clooney has previously spoken about the close relationship he shared with his sister. In a 2015 interview with CBS, he said, “My sister, I’m very close to,” acknowledging the strong sibling bond that remained intact despite his demanding career and global fame. Ada, in turn, deeply valued her relationship with George but was equally protective of his privacy.

In a 2012 interview cited by Page Six, Ada revealed that she intentionally did not save George Clooney’s phone number on her mobile device. “I wouldn’t want to have it in my phone and then lose my phone,” she explained. “He can phone me, and he does occasionally, but email is more convenient for both of us.” The anecdote highlighted her thoughtful and grounded approach to maintaining normalcy in a life touched by celebrity.

Ada Zeidler’s life was defined not by fame but by resilience, compassion, and dedication to her family and profession. Her quiet strength, especially during her long battle with cancer, left a lasting impression on those who knew her. As the Clooney family gathers to say goodbye, tributes continue to pour in, remembering Ada as a loving sister, mother, teacher, and a woman of remarkable courage.