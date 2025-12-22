Baby Girl Arrived 12/12/2025: Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt Announce First Child, Name & Cute Photos

Popular comedian and actor Pete Davidson has officially entered a brand-new chapter of his life. The former Saturday Night Live star has welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his girlfriend, model and actor Elsie Hewitt. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, instantly sending fans and fellow celebrities into celebration mode.

Elsie Hewitt took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of their daughter, revealing both the baby’s birth date and her name. “Our perfect angel girl arrived on 12/12/2025. Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson,” Elsie wrote in the caption. Overflowing with emotion, she added, “My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.” Pete Davidson also added a personal touch to the announcement with a playful sign-off: “wu tang forever. – Pete.”

The name Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson carries deep emotional meaning for the comedian. According to People, the couple paid a heartfelt tribute to Pete Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, through their daughter’s name. Scott Davidson was a New York City firefighter who tragically lost his life while responding to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The nod reflects Pete’s long-standing reverence for his father, whom he has spoken about openly and emotionally throughout his career.

The Instagram post also featured a series of intimate and touching photographs of the couple with their newborn daughter. In the pictures, Pete and Elsie are seen beaming with happiness as they share their first moments as parents. One image captures Davidson standing by Elsie’s side during the delivery, while another shows him tenderly holding his baby girl in his arms. The images radiated warmth, joy, and a sense of awe that often accompanies first-time parenthood.

As soon as the post went live, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Admirers of the comedian expressed their happiness and sent blessings for the newborn, praising the couple for sharing such a personal milestone. Many fans also highlighted how meaningful the baby’s name was, calling it a beautiful and emotional tribute.

Elsie Hewitt had first revealed her pregnancy earlier this year in July, choosing a lighthearted and playful approach. She posted footage from an ultrasound appointment on Instagram, delighting fans with the surprise announcement. Alongside the video, she shared a carousel of photos that included couple shots with Pete Davidson, a sonogram image, and candid moments that reflected their excitement about becoming parents.

In September, a source close to the couple spoke to People about how Pete and Elsie were preparing for parenthood. “Pete and Elsie are doing great, and they’re both so excited about becoming parents,” the source said. According to the insider, Davidson was actively involved in every step of the journey, from helping prepare the nursery to making sure Elsie felt supported throughout her pregnancy. “It’s clear how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood,” the source added.

Pete Davidson himself has never shied away from expressing his desire to be a father. Earlier this year, the comedian addressed the topic during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where he candidly spoke about his “dream to be a dad.” The moment resonated with fans, many of whom have watched Davidson evolve both personally and professionally over the years.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt made their relationship public in March this year, when they shared pictures from a vacation filled with affectionate and PDA-packed moments. Since then, the couple has remained relatively low-key while occasionally offering glimpses into their life together on social media.

Now, with the arrival of baby Scottie Rose, Pete Davidson begins a new journey as a father. Known for his humor, vulnerability, and openness about life’s challenges, Davidson’s transition into parenthood has been met with widespread love and support. Fans are already rooting for the comedian as he embraces his role as a “girl dad,” marking a joyful new chapter in his life.