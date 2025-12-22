Melon Music Awards 2025: Aespa’s Stage Of The Year, Ed Sheeran’s Best Pop & BOYNEXTDOOR’s Best Group – Male

The 2025 Melon Music Awards (MMA) came to a spectacular close on December 20 at Seoul’s iconic Gocheok Sky Dome, celebrating the most influential artists, albums, and songs of the year. The highly anticipated ceremony brought together top K-pop stars, industry leaders, and global fans, reinforcing the awards’ status as one of South Korea’s most prestigious music events. With thousands attending in person and millions tuning in via digital platforms, the night was marked by fierce competition, emotional speeches, and unforgettable performances.

The biggest winner of the evening was G-Dragon, who delivered a dominant showing by taking home an impressive seven trophies. He emerged as the undisputed highlight of the ceremony, winning three Daesang (Grand Prize) awards — Song of the Year for HOME SWEET HOME featuring Taeyang and Daesung, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Übermensch. These wins cemented G-Dragon’s continued influence and creative authority in the music industry, proving his enduring relevance and artistic evolution.

Jennie also enjoyed a standout night, claiming three awards, including the prestigious Daesang for Record of the Year. Her achievement reflected both her strong commercial impact and critical acclaim over the past year. Jennie’s presence and success further underlined the power of female soloists in shaping the current K-pop landscape.

Rising group BOYNEXTDOOR delivered one of the strongest group performances of the night, securing four awards across major categories. Their consistent wins highlighted the group’s growing popularity and solidified their position as one of the most promising acts of the new generation. Meanwhile, Rosé led the female soloist category after being named Best Solo – Female, adding another milestone to her successful year.

International recognition was also a key highlight of the ceremony. Global pop star Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Artist, standing out as one of the few non-Korean artists to be honoured at the event. The award reflected his sustained popularity among Korean listeners and his strong presence on Melon’s global charts.

Girl group aespa enjoyed a successful evening as well, winning Stage of the Year for their dynamic performances and being named Global Artist, recognizing their international reach and strong fanbase beyond South Korea. Their wins reinforced their status as one of the most influential girl groups on the global stage.

Another notable moment came with HUNTR/X winning Best OST for Golden, the theme song of KPop Demon Hunters. The award highlighted the growing impact of soundtrack releases and their role in expanding the reach of Korean pop culture across entertainment formats.

The ceremony also celebrated emerging talent and fan-driven success. ALLDAY PROJECT and Hearts2Hearts were crowned New Artists of the Year, marking a significant breakthrough for both acts. Fan engagement remained central to the event, with categories such as Global Fans’ Choice and KakaoBank Everyone’s Star reflecting the power of listener participation in shaping the awards.

Below is the complete list of winners announced at the 2025 Melon Music Awards:

Daesang (Grand Prize) Categories

Song of the Year: G-Dragon – HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang, Daesung)

Artist of the Year: G-Dragon

Record of the Year: Jennie

Album of the Year: G-Dragon – Übermensch

New Artist of the Year

ALLDAY PROJECT

Hearts2Hearts

TOP 10 Artists

Rosé, Lim Young Woong, Jennie, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, G-Dragon, IVE, NCT WISH, PLAVE, RIIZE

Millions TOP 10 Albums

Rosé – rosie

SEVENTEEN – HAPPY BURSTDAY

IU – A flower bookmark, Pt. 3

Lim Young Woong – IM HERO 2

Jennie – Ruby

BOYNEXTDOOR – No Genre

G-Dragon – Übermensch

IVE – IVE EMPATHY

PLAVE – Caligo Pt.1

RIIZE – ODYSSEY

Performance, Group and Solo Categories

Best Solo – Female: Rosé

Best Solo – Male: G-Dragon

Best Group – Female: IVE

Best Group – Male: BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Performance – Female: ILLIT

Best Performance – Male: RIIZE

Other Major Awards

Best OST: HUNTR/X – Golden (KPop Demon Hunters OST)

Best Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Stage of the Year: aespa

Best Music Video: KiiiKiii – I DO ME

Best Songwriter: G-Dragon

Best Music Style: ALLDAY PROJECT, 10CM

Global Artist: aespa

Global Rising Artist: IDID

1theK Global Icon: KiiiKiii

Hot Trend: WOODZ

J-Pop Favorite Artist: Kenshi Yonezu

Best Producer: Zico

Berriz Global Fans’ Choice: Hearts2Hearts

TrackZero Choice: HANRORO – Goodbye, My Summer

Japan Favorite Artist by U-NEXT: BOYNEXTDOOR

KakaoBank Everyone’s Star: NCT WISH

With its mix of established icons, rising stars, and global recognition, the 2025 Melon Music Awards once again showcased the evolving power and diversity of the music industry.