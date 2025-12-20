Ed Sheeran Reveals the Moment That Changed His Body and Life: ‘I Look 24 Now’

Ed Sheeran’s recent appearance on the cover of Men’s Health UK has drawn attention to a quieter but powerful transformation—one rooted in fatherhood, routine, and moderation rather than extreme fitness goals.

The 34-year-old singer revealed that his lifestyle shift began shortly after the birth of his first daughter, Lyra. One moment from those early weeks proved to be a wake-up call. “I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine,” Sheeran recalled. “I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes later. I woke up and thought, ‘I probably shouldn’t drink if I’m going to feel this dreadful.’”

Sheeran, who shares daughters Lyra, now five, and Jupiter, three, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, said parenthood suddenly brought multiple priorities into focus. “I want to be able to do the night stuff,” he explained. “It all came in at the same time—wanting to be a responsible dad and wanting to feel and look good.”

Over the past five years, those choices have added up to a 30-pound (around 13.6 kg) weight loss. His routine now includes Pilates, weight training, running, and a more disciplined approach to touring. Gone are the post-show pub sessions; instead, Sheeran heads straight back to his hotel to rest and recover.

“I can be a guy who can be led quite easily,” he admitted. “If I finish a gig and my mates are there, I could go out. So having to be in my hotel room really helps—massage, bed, done. It’s great for maintaining my voice, my energy, and staying healthy.”

His fitness journey began during the COVID pandemic with something simple: walking on a treadmill while answering emails. Over time, he began training more seriously, often alongside his wife.

Looking back, Sheeran said watching footage from Jumpers for Goalposts: Live at Wembley Stadium, which documented his 2015 shows, was eye-opening. He recalled partying until sunrise, then performing night after night. “When you watch it and look at me now, I look 40 in that—and I look 24 now,” he said.

Despite the transformation, Sheeran stressed that balance is key. “I’m not selling super-healthy eating or marathons,” he said. “I still enjoy myself. It’s all about moderation.”

Reflecting on the change in an Instagram post, Sheeran wrote, “Something I never thought I’d do, but here we are.” He added, “Ten years ago I was a beer-guzzling, kebab-munching smoker. Having kids really made me knock all those bad habits on the head.”