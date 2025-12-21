From Weddings to Separations: Bollywood’s Relationship Timeline of 2025

The year 2025 unfolded as a period of personal transitions across Bollywood and the wider Indian entertainment industry. From intimate weddings to thoughtfully acknowledged separations, the year reflected a noticeable shift toward discretion, clarity, and restraint in how personal milestones were shared with the public. Here is a comprehensive and factual overview of the notable marriages and splits of 2025, as reported during the year.

Celebrity Marriages in 2025

Several actors, singers, and television personalities chose 2025 to formalise long-standing relationships. Most ceremonies were notably private, often rooted in tradition rather than spectacle.

Among the year’s widely reported weddings was Sara Khan, who married Krish Pathak in a ceremony that incorporated both Hindu and Muslim rituals. Actor Meherzan Mazda tied the knot with Naomi Felfeli in a traditional Parsi wedding, attended by close friends and family.

Singer Armaan Malik married fashion influencer Aashna Shroff, marking one of the year’s most talked-about unions from the music industry. Actor Prateik Babbar marriedPriya Banerjee, bringing together two performers who had largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

Television actor Hina Khan married longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal after more than a decade together, a relationship often cited as one of the industry’s most enduring. Actress Avika Gor married social entrepreneur Milind Chandwani, while television actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana also tied the knot during the year.

From the southern film industry with strong Hindi cinema visibility, actor Akhil Akkineni married Zainab Ravdjee. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also entered married life in 2025, tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, a development that drew significant attention due to her pan-India following.

Taken together, 2025 recorded approximately nine to ten confirmed celebrity weddings, spanning film, television, and music.

Celebrity Splits and Separations in 2025

Alongside new beginnings, 2025 also witnessed several confirmed separations, many of which were communicated with notable dignity and minimal public commentary.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma officially ended their marriage, confirming their separation through formal channels. Actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani were also reported to have separated, with statements emphasising mutual respect and family considerations.

Composer and actor G.V. Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi announced the end of their marriage, choosing transparency while refraining from public discourse. Actress Celina Jaitly was reported to have initiated divorce proceedings in 2025, while actress Meera Vasudevan also confirmed the conclusion of her marriage during the year.

In addition to marital separations, Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal called off their wedding plans, signalling the end of their relationship without further public elaboration.

In total, five to six significant splits or relationship closures were confirmed in 2025, spanning cinema, music, and sport-linked celebrity circles.

Beyond the numbers, 2025 stood out for the tone in which these developments were shared. Weddings leaned toward intimate, tradition-focused celebrations, while separations were addressed with clarity rather than controversy. Public statements increasingly avoided speculation, signalling a growing preference for privacy within an otherwise highly visible industry.

As Bollywood and the larger entertainment ecosystem continue to evolve, 2025 may well be remembered as a year where personal milestones were acknowledged — not amplified.