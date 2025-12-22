Did Kriti Sanon Really Replace Jacqueline Fernandez In Kick 2?

Salman Khan is currently occupied with wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, and while fans are eagerly tracking his next moves, fresh speculation has emerged around one of his most anticipated projects — Kick 2. Recently, reports suggested that the superstar is planning to officially announce the sequel to his 2014 blockbuster Kick on his birthday, sparking widespread excitement across the film industry and among his fanbase.

Adding fuel to the buzz, some media reports claimed that actress Kriti Sanon might replace Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead in Kick 2. However, a new update has now dismissed these claims, clarifying that no such casting changes have been finalized or even discussed at this stage.

According to a source close to the development, Bollywood Hungama was informed that all current reports related to Kick 2 are untrue. The source stated, “All reports doing the rounds about Kick 2, including speculation around casting changes, are completely false and baseless. No official details have been planned, and the makers will share information only when the time is right.” This clarification makes it clear that fans should take ongoing rumors with caution until an official announcement is made by the film’s team.

It is worth noting that the sequel to Kick was officially confirmed back in 2024 by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The filmmaker had shared an image from Salman Khan’s photoshoot for Kick 2, which immediately went viral on social media. Interestingly, the photoshoot took place while Salman was already busy shooting for another film, Sikander, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Sajid Nadiadwala shared the photo on the Instagram captioning it, “It was a great Kick 2 photoshoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala.” In the image, Salman Khan was seen standing with his back towards the camera, wearing a black ganji and positioned in front of several luxury cars — a visual that strongly echoed the stylish and edgy tone of Kick.

Earlier reports had also suggested that Sajid Nadiadwala was planning to take Kick 2 on floors sometime in 2025. A Mid-Day report revealed that scheduling remains a major challenge, given Sajid’s multiple responsibilities as a producer and director. The report stated that he would need to carefully figure out timelines, as he is overseeing several projects under his banner. The filmmaker reportedly wants to ensure smooth execution across all productions before dedicating his complete focus to directing Kick 2.

Sajid Nadiadwala has previously spoken at length about his emotional connection with the Kick franchise. The original film marked his debut as a director and went on to become one of Salman Khan’s biggest commercial successes. Expressing his fondness for the project, Sajid had said that Kick remains his favorite intellectual property to date.

“I launched myself as a director with Kick, and that’s my favourite IP,” Sajid said in an earlier interview. “The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry, and even the digital world is flooded with questions about when Kick 2 will go on floors.”

He further assured fans that the sequel is very much in the works. According to Sajid, the subject of Kick 2 has already been finalized and is completely written. However, he emphasized that the film requires the right timing and scale. “We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors,” he told Pinkvilla.

For now, while excitement around Kick 2 continues to grow, the makers are choosing to stay tight-lipped. With rumors being officially denied and no concrete details revealed yet, fans will have to wait patiently for an authentic announcement regarding the film’s cast, timeline, and release plans.