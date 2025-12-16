Kriti Sanon’s Latest Obsession Is Ikkis’ Captivating Song Sitaare

Kriti Sanon recently gave fans a glimpse into her current playlist, and interestingly, her favourite track at the moment isn’t from one of her own films. The actress has revealed that she is completely hooked to Sitaare, a song from the upcoming war drama Ikkis. Sharing her excitement on social media, Kriti confessed that she has been listening to the track “on loop,” clearly impressed by its melody and emotional depth.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kriti shared the poster of Sitaare from Ikkis and praised the song wholeheartedly. Her post instantly caught fans’ attention, sparking conversations around the music and further building anticipation for the film. It’s not uncommon for actors to show appreciation for good cinema and music, but Kriti’s public endorsement has certainly added to the buzz surrounding the song.

Sitaare offers a refreshing contrast to the intense backdrop of Ikkis, which is rooted in themes of heroism, sacrifice, and patriotism. While the film largely chronicles the life of a brave soldier, the song provides a softer, more tender glimpse into young love. Its bright, heartfelt tone captures moments of warmth and emotion, balancing the otherwise serious narrative of the war drama.

The song has been created and produced by White Noise Collectives and is sung by Arijit Singh, whose soulful voice elevates the track to another level. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, add poetic charm and emotional resonance, making Sitaare a song that lingers long after it ends. Together, the music and lyrics create a romantic and hopeful atmosphere that has clearly struck a chord with listeners, including Kriti Sanon.

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in key roles. The film is inspired by the extraordinary life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s greatest war heroes and the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The recently released trailer offers a powerful glimpse into Arun Khetarpal’s life, courage, and unwavering sense of duty toward the nation.

In the trailer, Agastya Nanda steps into the role of the fearless young soldier who heads to war at just 21 years of age, undeterred by the prospect of death. One of the most striking moments shows his character confidently declaring that he will earn the next Param Vir Chakra for his regiment. These scenes set the tone for a story driven by patriotism, bravery, and sacrifice, highlighting the extraordinary spirit of a young man who laid down his life for the country.

The film promises a gripping narrative that combines emotional depth with high-stakes action, giving audiences a closer look at the personal and professional journey of a war hero. While Sitaare adds a layer of romance and tenderness, the overall story remains firmly rooted in the realities of war and the price paid by those who serve on the front lines.

According to information shared on the film’s poster, Ikkis will stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. However, the makers have not yet announced the official OTT release date. The film is expected to face box office competition, as it is set to clash with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

That film follows the emotionally charged journey of Shankar, an impulsive and fiery young man deeply in love with Mukti. Their romance blossoms during their college years, but takes a heartbreaking turn when Mukti decides to marry someone else. The story explores an intense and unpredictable love that defies logic, circumstance, and destiny, making it a strong contender at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has an exciting lineup ahead. She is gearing up for her next major release, Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, where she will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has already generated significant curiosity, as it marks a fresh collaboration and promises a new dynamic on screen.

In addition to this, industry buzz suggests that Kriti is being considered for a pivotal role in Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the speculation alone has been enough to excite fans, further cementing Kriti Sanon’s strong presence in the industry.