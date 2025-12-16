Saif Ali Khan Admits Feeling Insecure When Kareena Kapoor Worked With Other Men

Many years ago, during an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s popular chat show, her husband Saif Ali Khan made a candid and memorable revelation about the early days of their relationship. Reflecting on the time when he and Kareena had just started dating, Saif shared a piece of advice given to him by his close friend and co-star Rani Mukerji. The advice, though unconventional, stayed with him: “Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man.”

At the time, Saif and Kareena were navigating the complexities of a high-profile relationship in the film industry. Both were established stars, constantly in the public eye, and working closely with other actors. After dating for five years, the couple tied the knot in 2012. Now happily married for 13 years, Saif and Kareena are proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and are often regarded as one of Bollywood’s most enduring power couples.

Recently, Saif revisited Rani Mukerji’s advice during a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, offering deeper insight into what it meant and whether it truly worked. Speaking fondly about his wife, Saif was full of praise for Kareena, describing her as an extraordinary partner. “She truly is an incredible, incredible woman, and I’m so lucky to be with her,” he said. “She is one of the most patient and loving people I’ve met and she’s just absolutely wonderful.” Smiling and blushing, Saif added that he could go on listing examples but admitted it might get “a bit mushy.”

Clarifying Rani Mukerji’s words, Saif explained that the advice was never meant to be taken in a chauvinistic sense. “That’s not my idea of a relationship anyway,” he said. According to Saif, Rani’s intention was sincere and supportive. At the time, he was working closely with Rani and knew that she genuinely cared for Kareena. “She loves Kareena and was trying to help me,” Saif explained, adding that in the early phase of his relationship, he may not have been entirely comfortable with certain aspects of sharing.

When asked whether this discomfort was related to stardom, Saif clarified that it went beyond fame. “Not just the stardom, but the idea that there are other equally important things than just us,” he explained. He admitted that, in the beginning, he struggled with emotions such as jealousy and uncertainty, especially when Kareena worked with other male actors. “These were new emotions,” Saif said, adding that such feelings require maturity to process properly.

Saif also spoke about the importance of trust in a relationship, particularly when both partners belong to the same industry. “You need a lot of trust and belief in each other,” he said. He acknowledged that when a relationship is new and one is naturally a little insecure, navigating such situations can be tricky. Saif revealed that earlier in his life, he had dated women who were not connected to the film industry, which meant there was less overlap between personal and professional worlds.

Being with Kareena, however, forced him to grow and evolve emotionally. “It was wonderful to learn that and get over that,” Saif shared, adding that these experiences ultimately strengthened their bond. Over time, his perspective changed, and he began to understand the industry and Kareena’s professional relationships better. He even recalled a moment of realization when it struck him that people he once viewed as “rivals” could actually be Kareena’s “allies.”

With maturity came a shift in mindset. Saif jokingly added that he eventually decided that if he ever became a producer, he would happily sign these so-called “allies” instead. This evolution, he believes, played a crucial role in building a strong, trusting partnership with Kareena—one that has stood the test of time.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next project, Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, is preparing for her upcoming film Daayra, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Even after more than a decade of marriage, both continue to balance successful careers with family life, proving that mutual respect, trust, and growth are at the heart of their relationship.