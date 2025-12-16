Anupam Kher Praises Indian Railways After Missing Indigo Flight, Takes Train To Khajuraho!

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently turned an unexpected travel disruption into a memorable and positive experience, proving once again why he remains one of the most grounded and optimistic figures in Indian cinema. After missing his connecting flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho, the actor chose to embrace the situation rather than be upset by it. He ultimately boarded an early morning train to reach his destination in time for the Khajuraho International Film Festival, where his film Tanvi the Great is being showcased as the opening film.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anupam shared glimpses of his train journey with fans. Posting a short clip from his window seat, the actor appeared cheerful and relaxed as scenic views passed by. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Train to #Khajuraho! #TanviTheGreat,” capturing both his excitement and calm acceptance of the change in plans.

In another video update, Anupam spoke directly to the camera, giving followers a real-time travel update. “I started at 5.15 am from Varanasi. Now, it’s 10.12 am. It has already been five hours, two more hours to go,” he said. Far from sounding frustrated, the actor seemed to be enjoying the journey, adding in Hindi, “Yeh train ki journey mazedar hai,” meaning, “This train journey is fun.”

Anupam also took the opportunity to praise Indian Railways, expressing pride in the country’s infrastructure. He compared the condition of the train to those he had experienced in Europe, saying that the experience was comfortable and impressive. “Indian Railways, very good, very proud feeling. I liked it, I loved it. Indian Railways, well done,” he said. Interestingly, the coach was sparsely occupied, with only a few passengers seated, including the actor himself, making the journey even more peaceful.

Before embarking on the train journey, Anupam had shared another meaningful moment from his stay in Varanasi. After his connecting flight to Khajuraho was cancelled, the actor decided to make the most of his time in the holy city. He visited the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple and shared a video from his spiritual outing on social media.

Giving fans a glimpse of his visit, Anupam wrote, “Khajuraho’s flight was cancelled yesterday! Well done! Baba had to call in Varanasi.” He mentioned that it was Ekadashi and also a Monday—both considered highly auspicious days—making the visit even more special. The actor described his time at the temple as deeply fulfilling, adding that he felt a profound connection while praying.

“Communicated with the Lord both heart and soul! Which is getting by the grace of the Lord!” he wrote, expressing gratitude to Mahadev for everything in his life. In his message, Anupam also said that he prayed for his fans and well-wishers, concluding with devotional chants like “Har Har Mahadev,” “Hail Baba Vishwanath,” “Hail Baba Bholenath,” and “Om Namah Shivay.”

Earlier, Anupam had explained the entire sequence of events in a detailed social media post. He was traveling from Hyderabad to Khajuraho via Varanasi when he was informed that his connecting flight had been cancelled after landing in Varanasi. While the situation could have been frustrating, the actor chose to handle it with wisdom and humor.

Quoting his grandfather, Anupam wrote, “My Grandfather used to say, ‘Don’t go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!’” He admitted that the cancellation was annoying but decided to turn the delay into an opportunity. Instead of worrying, he treated himself to local delicacies like kachori, chaat, and gulab jamun, and planned a visit to the Vishwanath Temple.

He also linked the experience to his professional commitment, mentioning the Khajuraho International Film Festival and Tanvi the Great, which was scheduled to open the festival. The film holds special significance for Anupam, as he not only acted in it but also directed the project. Featuring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, Tanvi the Great was released in theatres on July 18 and has been receiving attention for its heartfelt storytelling.

On the work front, Anupam Kher continues to stay busy with exciting projects. Apart from Tanvi the Great, he is set to appear in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming feature film, further cementing his presence in meaningful and diverse cinema. His recent travel experience, filled with patience, spirituality, and positivity, once again reflected his philosophy of embracing life’s uncertainties with grace.