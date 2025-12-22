Kiara Advani’s Nadia From “Toxic” Is Giving Major Harley Quinn Vibes — See Poster Here

The first look of Kiara Advani’s character from the much-anticipated film ToxicToxicA Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was unveiled on Sunday morning, instantly sparking excitement across social media. The poster, which introduces Kiara as Nadia, was shared by the film’s leading man Yash on his Instagram account and was later cross-posted by Kiara Advani herself as well as the official handles of the film.

Toxic marks a significant milestone in Kiara Advani’s career, as it is her first film release since she embraced motherhood earlier this year. The film is also highly important for Yash, as it will be his first release since the conclusion of the blockbuster KGF franchise in 2022, which cemented his status as a pan-India superstar.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Yash wrote, “Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in – A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.” The announcement was met with an overwhelming response from fans, who praised both the visual aesthetics and the intriguing tone suggested by the first look.

In the poster, Kiara Advani is seen standing alone in the spotlight on what appears to be a dance floor. She is dressed in a striking black off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, exuding elegance mixed with vulnerability. Kiara’s character is turned slightly away from the camera, her face marked by a pensive expression. Tears can be seen streaming down her face, adding an emotional depth to the image. The dark, dramatic lighting and styling give the poster a moody, almost gothic vibe, hinting at the complex emotional journey of her character, Nadia.

The unconventional look immediately caught the attention of fans, many of whom drew comparisons to characters from filmmaker Tim Burton’s dark fantasy universe. Others likened Kiara’s appearance to DC Comics’ iconic character Harley Quinn, noting the blend of fragility and intensity portrayed in the poster. One social media user commented, “She looks like lady Joker,” while another wrote, “Kiara as Nadia looks powerful already.” Several fans also praised Kiara for stepping into a bold and visually striking role that appears to be very different from her previous screen personas.

Fans of Yash were equally vocal in the comments section, expressing excitement and high expectations for Toxic. Many believe the film could break box office records, given Yash’s massive popularity following the KGF films. Directed by Prasanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 collectively grossed over ₹1500 crore worldwide and transformed Yash from a leading Kannada actor into one of the most recognizable stars in Indian cinema.

Toxic is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, known for her distinctive storytelling style and artistic sensibilities. With this project, she is venturing into a darker, stylized narrative space, as suggested by the film’s subtitle, A Fairy Tale for Adults. The title itself hints at a layered story that blends fantasy, realism, and emotional complexity.

Apart from Yash and Kiara Advani, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. Each actor is expected to bring a unique dimension to the narrative, making Toxic one of the most ambitious multi-starrer projects currently in production.

Adding to its scale, Toxic has been simultaneously shot in both Kannada and English, signaling the makers’ intention to reach a global audience. The film is scheduled for release in six languages, further reinforcing its pan-India and international appeal. The theatrical release date has been locked for March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi, which traditionally marks new beginnings — a fitting backdrop for such a major cinematic event.

With its striking visuals, intriguing character reveals, and the combination of Yash’s star power and Kiara Advani’s compelling screen presence, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has already positioned itself as one of the most awaited films of the coming years. As anticipation continues to build, fans are eagerly waiting for more glimpses into the dark and fascinating world that the film promises to explore.