Ikkis Dialogues: Dharmendra’s Emotional Dialogues Leaves Fans in Tears

The iconic filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is all set to bring one of the most inspiring true stories from India to the big screen with his new flick Ikkis. The movie is a tribute to the second lieutenant of the Indian Army, who was one of their bravest soldiers and the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The last trailer of Ikkis was released today and has already made the audience tear up.

The trailer offers the audience a taste of the strong action and emotional storytelling that takes place in the series as it explores the life of Arun Khetarpal, played by upcoming actor Agastya Nanda. The series ‘Ikkis’ delves into the different facets of the life of the young man who feels compelled to perform his duty to the nation in light of his values and convictions.

The story also focuses on the life of Arun, his family, and his interactions with his relatives, which instilled the values of sacrifice and service within him. These family experiences make Arun, the war hero, more human and thus his sacrifice even more meaningful.

The one thing that really stands out in the final trailer is the emotionally charged scene involving the legendary actor Dharmendra. As one of his final roles on the silver screen, Dharmendra utters these words: “Yeh mera chota beta hai Mukesh, 50 ka hai. Aur yeh hai mera bada beta Arun, jo humesha ikkis ka hi rahega.” (This is my younger son Mukesh, he’s 50 years old. And this one’s my elder son Arun; he will always remain 21 years old.)

This line not only reminds one of the tragedy of losing one’s life prematurely but is also an apt indication of immortality through sacrifice. This particular moment in time has assumed even more significance in view of Dharmendra’s death in Mumbai on November 24th in his 89th year. The iconic actor is also known as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Ikkis is inspired by the real-life account of Arun Khetarpal, who was posted to the 17 Poona Horse regiment upon commissioning into the Indian Military Academy. In December 1971, he led his squadron through mine fields during the Battle of Basantar and offered vital cover support while being vastly outnumbered. He managed to destroy ten enemy tanks before his own tank was knocked out. Though he was seriously wounded, he refused to withdraw and fought till his last breath.

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was honored with the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military award in India, for his unparallelled bravery. He received this award posthumously Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced under Maddock Films banner, Ikkis also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a crucial role. The film will hit the theaters on January 1, 2026, after it was pushed ahead from the earlier date of December 25, 2025.

“Uss dhuye aur barood ki boo aaj bhi yaad hain mujhe..hum taareek badalne wale the lekin uss ek ladke ne hamari taqdeer badal di” – Jaideep Ahlawat

“Maut ko dhundne mat jao jab usse aana hai woh tumhe khud dhund legi” – Sikandar Kher

“Aaj raat ko hum Basantar paar karke dushman ke beech pahunchenge” – Rahul Dev

“Ek bhi tank ek inch peeche nahi hatega” – Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda)

“Kissi puchunga uss din woh peeche kyun nahi hataa” – M. L. Khetarpal (Dharmendra) “Woh dushmano ko haraana chahta tha sir” – Jaideep Ahlawat “Kon dushman?” – M. L. Khetarpal (Dharmendra)