BABYMONSTER – ‘SUPA DUPA LUV’ Song Lyrics

Song Name – SUPA DUPA LUV

Band – BABYMONSTER

Supa dupa luv

No, I ain’t never felt a feeling like this

Never had a feeling this big

If I ever saw a sky full of shooting stars

Then I’d be spending every single wish on you

Nothing that I wouldn’t do

How’d you go and make a monster shy? It’s true

So different from the usual

That every kinda beautiful

My heart’s running outta room

Whoa whoa whoa whoa

Gotta slow down, gotta cool down from you

Whoa whoa whoa whoa

I’m so all in, fireballing, I cannot lie

Because of you, I’m flying high

Because of you, I’m waking up in the sky

Hand on my heart till death do us part

The sweetest dynamite

Boom boom boom

I’m ’bout to explode

How can I feel more than this? I don’t know

We got that supa dupa luv luv luv

Supa dupa luv luv

Boom boom boom

My heart is too loud

How can it get better than it is right now?

We got that supa dupa luv luv luv

Supa dupa luv luv luv

This love is so gigantic, so galactic, massive, so enormous

Just like magic, I’ve been seeing stars and hearing orchestras

Like that zero gravity

You and me beyond infinity

Got me so up in the air like RUKA!

Heart like a rocket, you’re taking me there

Houston, yeah we got a problem cause I lost control of emotion

No hands on the wheel

Needing more oxygen

You a phenomenon

I could go on and on ’bout how I feel

Can’t stop, won’t stop, I don’t need a pit stop

Beating like a boombox, no one got what you got

Hitting me like a bazooka

Only want love if it’s supa dupa

Because of you, I’m flying high

Because of you, I’m waking up in the sky

Hand on my heart till death do us part

The sweetest dynamite

Boom boom boom

I’m ’bout to explode

How can I feel more than this? I don’t know

We got that supa dupa luv luv luv

Supa dupa luv luv

Boom boom boom

My heart is too loud

How can it get better than it is right now?

We got that supa dupa luv luv luv

Supa dupa luv luv luv