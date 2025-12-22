BABYMONSTER – ‘SUPA DUPA LUV’ Song Lyrics

Song Name – SUPA DUPA LUV
Band – BABYMONSTER
Check out SUPA DUPA LUV’ Song Lyrics by BABYMONSTER
Supa dupa luv
No, I ain’t never felt a feeling like this
Never had a feeling this big
If I ever saw a sky full of shooting stars
Then I’d be spending every single wish on you
Nothing that I wouldn’t do
How’d you go and make a monster shy? It’s true
So different from the usual
That every kinda beautiful
My heart’s running outta room
Whoa whoa whoa whoa
Gotta slow down, gotta cool down from you
Whoa whoa whoa whoa
I’m so all in, fireballing, I cannot lie
Because of you, I’m flying high
Because of you, I’m waking up in the sky
Hand on my heart till death do us part
The sweetest dynamite
Boom boom boom
I’m ’bout to explode
How can I feel more than this? I don’t know
We got that supa dupa luv luv luv
Supa dupa luv luv
Boom boom boom
My heart is too loud
How can it get better than it is right now?
We got that supa dupa luv luv luv
Supa dupa luv luv luv
This love is so gigantic, so galactic, massive, so enormous
Just like magic, I’ve been seeing stars and hearing orchestras
Like that zero gravity
You and me beyond infinity
Got me so up in the air like RUKA!
Heart like a rocket, you’re taking me there
Houston, yeah we got a problem cause I lost control of emotion
No hands on the wheel
Needing more oxygen
You a phenomenon
I could go on and on ’bout how I feel
Can’t stop, won’t stop, I don’t need a pit stop
Beating like a boombox, no one got what you got
Hitting me like a bazooka
Only want love if it’s supa dupa
Because of you, I’m flying high
Because of you, I’m waking up in the sky
Hand on my heart till death do us part
The sweetest dynamite
Boom boom boom
I’m ’bout to explode
How can I feel more than this? I don’t know
We got that supa dupa luv luv luv
Supa dupa luv luv
Boom boom boom
My heart is too loud
How can it get better than it is right now?
We got that supa dupa luv luv luv
Supa dupa luv luv luv