Radhika Apte Reveals Why Some South Indian Film Sets Were ‘Really Difficult’ for Her

Radhika Apte, known for her versatility across Indian cinema, recently opened up about a deeply uncomfortable experience she faced while working on certain South Indian film sets. The actor, who has worked in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, shared that not all of her experiences in regional cinema were positive—though she was careful not to single out any specific film or industry.

In a candid conversation with her Saali Mohabbat co-star Divyenndu Sharma for Screen, Radhika recalled how financial necessity influenced some of her early career choices. “I did some South Indian films because I really needed money,” she admitted. However, she was quick to clarify that her experience does not reflect the entire industry. “There is such good cinema also, especially in South India. I am not trying to blanket South Indian films because there is incredible cinema in each industry.”

Despite this, Radhika revealed that working on certain projects proved emotionally challenging. Recounting one particularly jarring incident, she said she realized she was the only woman on set while shooting in a small town. “They wanted to add more padding on my bum and my breasts,” she recalled. “They kept saying, ‘More padding amma!’ and I was like, how much more padding?”

Shocked by the request, Radhika pushed back. “I asked, ‘How much rounder will you make somebody?’” she said. She eventually refused and asked the team to inform the director that she would not agree to padding. What made the experience even more unsettling, she explained, was the lack of support. “I had no manager, no agent, and the entire team was men. That was the first time I realised—oh my goodness.”

The incident left a lasting impact on the actor, highlighting the isolation many women face in male-dominated film environments, especially early in their careers.

Radhika has previously appeared in Tamil films such as All in All Azhagu Raja, Vetri Selvan, and the Rajinikanth-starrer Kabali. She also worked in Telugu cinema in Legend, opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Most recently, the actor has been seen in two OTT releases—Saali Mohabbat on Zee5 and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders on Netflix—continuing her streak of powerful, unconventional roles.