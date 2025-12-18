Radhika Apte Slams Her Debut Film: “The Production Was Awful”

Radhika Apte has completed an impressive 20 years in the entertainment industry, carving a niche for herself with bold choices and an unmatched range of performances. Known for seamlessly moving between mainstream cinema, independent films, and global projects, the actor has built a reputation as one of the most fearless performers of her generation. However, as she reflects on her two-decade-long journey, Radhika has made it clear that there is one chapter she would rather leave behind—her debut film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!.

In a recent conversation with India Express, Radhika spoke candidly about her unpleasant experience during her first film, which featured a star-studded cast including Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Rao, and Arshad Warsi. The actress did not hold back as she described the production as deeply disappointing and placed the blame squarely on the film’s producer, Sangeetha Ahir.

Recalling the ordeal, Radhika revealed that she was neither accommodated nor paid during the shoot. “The producers didn’t put me up, didn’t pay me,” she said, adding that when she and her mother asked for a contract, they were brushed aside. According to Radhika, they were told that even senior actors didn’t sign contracts, a claim she questioned but felt powerless to challenge at the time. While she praised director Mahesh Manjrekar for treating her well, she admitted that the overall experience left such a bitter taste that she prefers to forget the film entirely.

Sharing how she landed the role, Radhika explained that she was performing in a stage play titled Brain Surgeon, which went on to win a state-level award. Mahesh Manjrekar, who was one of the judges, approached her after the play and offered her the role. Despite this promising start, the aftermath discouraged her from pursuing films immediately.

Radhika also clarified why she doesn’t consider Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! as the true beginning of her career. After completing the film, she stepped away from cinema, finished college, and returned to acting much later. “I don’t really count that as one of the films I did,” she said, even as she acknowledged completing 20 years in the industry.

Currently, Radhika Apte is being praised for her performance in Saali Mohabbat, a psychological thriller that premiered on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025. Directed by Tisca Chopra in her feature directorial debut, the film has already garnered acclaim at prestigious festivals such as IFFI and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. With its dark, atmospheric tone, Saali Mohabbat is being hailed as one of Apte’s most compelling performances in recent years, reaffirming her standing as an actor who thrives on challenging material.