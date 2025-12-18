JADE – Use Me Song Lyrics

Song Name – Use Me
Singer – Jade
I watch you watching me as we intertwine
My body’s yours to objectify
Take all your sins if you’ll take mine
‘Cause I like it
I’d give you anything you want from me
Keep on soakin’ up my energy
That’s all you use me for (My voice, my lips)
That’s all you use me for (My moves, the hits)
That’s all you use me for (The rush, the bliss)
That’s all you use me for
So won’t you come and use me just a little more?
So won’t you come and use me just a little more?
I know when to set the tempo
You don’t go till I crescendo
My music fills your head, I want to be the best
You know I won’t let go
I’d give you anything you want from me (I give you everything)
Keep on soakin’ up my energy
That’s all you use me for (My voice, my lips)
That’s all you use me for (My moves, the hits)
That’s all you use me for (The rush, the bliss)
That’s all you use me for
So won’t you come and use me just a little more?
So won’t you come and use me just a little more?
Better make me your mission, you got permission to use me more (More)
This romance needs no chemicals, we’re high on the mirrored floor (Floor)
I’ma make you my mission, you got permission to use me more
Our rhythm is unbeatable so get down while I perform, yeah
Better make me your mission, you got permission to use me more (More)
This romance needs no chemicals, we’re high on the mirrored floor (Floor)
I’ma make you my mission, you got permission to use me more
Our rhythm is unbeatable, so use me, use me, use me, use me
That’s all you use me for (My voice, my lips)
That’s all you use me for (My moves, the hits)
That’s all you use me for (The rush, the bliss)
That’s all you use me for
So won’t you come and use me just a little more?
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh
So won’t you come and use me just a little more?