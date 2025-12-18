JADE – Use Me Song Lyrics

Song Name – Use Me

Singer – Jade

I watch you watching me as we intertwine

My body’s yours to objectify

Take all your sins if you’ll take mine

‘Cause I like it

I’d give you anything you want from me

Keep on soakin’ up my energy

That’s all you use me for (My voice, my lips)

That’s all you use me for (My moves, the hits)

That’s all you use me for (The rush, the bliss)

That’s all you use me for

So won’t you come and use me just a little more?

So won’t you come and use me just a little more?

I know when to set the tempo

You don’t go till I crescendo

My music fills your head, I want to be the best

You know I won’t let go

I’d give you anything you want from me (I give you everything)

Keep on soakin’ up my energy

That’s all you use me for (My voice, my lips)

That’s all you use me for (My moves, the hits)

That’s all you use me for (The rush, the bliss)

That’s all you use me for

So won’t you come and use me just a little more?

So won’t you come and use me just a little more?

Better make me your mission, you got permission to use me more (More)

This romance needs no chemicals, we’re high on the mirrored floor (Floor)

I’ma make you my mission, you got permission to use me more

Our rhythm is unbeatable so get down while I perform, yeah

Better make me your mission, you got permission to use me more (More)

This romance needs no chemicals, we’re high on the mirrored floor (Floor)

I’ma make you my mission, you got permission to use me more

Our rhythm is unbeatable, so use me, use me, use me, use me

That’s all you use me for (My voice, my lips)

That’s all you use me for (My moves, the hits)

That’s all you use me for (The rush, the bliss)

That’s all you use me for

So won’t you come and use me just a little more?

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh

So won’t you come and use me just a little more?