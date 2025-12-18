JADE – Tar Song Lyrics

Song name – Tar

Singer – Jade

Bad thoughts sticking to me like tar

Sometimes I forget that I’m a superstar

Sticking pins in my voodoo doll

A teddy bear with the head falling off

And I’m waiting for bad shit to happen

My imposter syndrome is laughing

At least I look good

My lipstick don’t smudge

Even when I hit the turbulence

And it’s been a while since I ugly cried

Smooth sailing, I been cruising through the sky

I know the signs, familiar designs

Oh, when I’m crashing, I know how to force a smile

Smile

Smile

Smile

Smile, yeah

Time flies when nothing works

Old paint stained on another shirt

I could wash it off, but I love the dirt

Always look my best when I think the worst

And every time something good happens

My positivity is cranking

At least I look good

My lipstick don’t smudge

Even when I hit the turbulence

And it’s been a while since I ugly cried

Smooth sailing, I been cruising through the sky

I know the signs, familiar designs

Oh, when it crashes, I know how to force a smile

Smile

Smile

Smile, oh

Is happiness such a crime?

I just wanna feel alive

Is it wrong I wanna feel alright?

Will you help me feel alright?

Mm

Bad thoughts sticking to me like tar

Sometimes I forget that I’m a—