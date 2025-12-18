JADE – Tar Song Lyrics

Song name – Tar
Singer – Jade
Bad thoughts sticking to me like tar
Sometimes I forget that I’m a superstar
Sticking pins in my voodoo doll
A teddy bear with the head falling off
And I’m waiting for bad shit to happen
My imposter syndrome is laughing
At least I look good
My lipstick don’t smudge
Even when I hit the turbulence
And it’s been a while since I ugly cried
Smooth sailing, I been cruising through the sky
I know the signs, familiar designs
Oh, when I’m crashing, I know how to force a smile
Smile
Smile
Smile
Smile, yeah
Time flies when nothing works
Old paint stained on another shirt
I could wash it off, but I love the dirt
Always look my best when I think the worst
And every time something good happens
My positivity is cranking
At least I look good
My lipstick don’t smudge
Even when I hit the turbulence
And it’s been a while since I ugly cried
Smooth sailing, I been cruising through the sky
I know the signs, familiar designs
Oh, when it crashes, I know how to force a smile
Smile
Smile
Smile, oh
Is happiness such a crime?
I just wanna feel alive
Is it wrong I wanna feel alright?
Will you help me feel alright?
Mm
Bad thoughts sticking to me like tar
Sometimes I forget that I’m a—