Drishyam 3 Shooting In Full Swing, 2026 Release Confirmed

Few films in Indian cinema transcend the boundaries of box-office success to become part of everyday pop culture. Drishyam is one such phenomenon. What began as a gripping thriller evolved into a defining cinematic universe that reshaped how audiences viewed suspense-driven storytelling within a family setting. The franchise didn’t just break records—it carved out an entirely new space, now widely referred to as the “family thriller” genre. At the heart of this universe stands Vijay Salgaonkar, a character who has grown from a simple cable operator into one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic fathers.

Vijay Salgaonkar is not a conventional hero. He does not rely on brute force, flashy dialogue, or violence. Instead, his power lies in his intelligence, quiet determination, and unconditional love for his family. Across the Drishyam films, audiences witnessed how an ordinary man stood firm against extraordinary odds—law enforcement, social pressure, and moral dilemmas—armed only with his sharp mind and unwavering will. This portrayal resonated deeply, turning Vijay into a symbol of how far a parent can go to protect their loved ones.

The impact of Drishyam extends well beyond the cinema halls. Every year, on 2nd October, the internet lights up with memes, jokes, and conversations referencing the film’s most iconic moment. The date has become synonymous with Drishyam, embedded in popular memory as a cultural cue instantly understood by fans across generations. What started as a plot device has transformed into an annual pop-culture event, reaffirming the franchise’s enduring relevance.

Now, that date is poised to take on even greater significance. Come 2nd October 2026, Ajay Devgn returns to the big screen as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, set for a worldwide theatrical release. The announcement has already sparked excitement, as audiences prepare to revisit a character and world that have consistently delivered suspense, emotion, and unforgettable twists.

Shooting for Drishyam 3 is currently in full swing, unfolding across multiple cities and locations. The makers are crafting the film on a grander, more intense canvas, promising a scale that surpasses its predecessors. With higher stakes, deeper conflicts, and a broader narrative scope, the third installment aims to elevate the franchise while staying true to its grounded, realistic tone.

One of the franchise’s greatest strengths has always been its ensemble cast, and Drishyam 3 proudly brings back the original team. Alongside Ajay Devgn, acclaimed actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor reprise their roles, joined once again by other celebrated performers who have been integral to the series’ emotional and dramatic depth. Their return ensures continuity in the storytelling, allowing the characters’ journeys to progress organically within the familiar Drishyam timeline.

What makes Drishyam 3 particularly intriguing is its promise of a completely new and unexpected twist. As the story moves forward, the lives of the Salgaonkars are set to change in ways they cannot foresee. The central question remains as compelling as ever: will this simple family manage to outwit the system once again, or will circumstances finally present a challenge beyond their imagination? The film teases a future filled with moral complexity, emotional tension, and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Presented by Star Studio18, Drishyam 3 is a Panorama Studios production directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also co-writes the film alongside Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The project is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. With a strong creative team at the helm, the film aims not just to continue the legacy but to redefine benchmarks within the family thriller genre.

As audiences count down to what is now being dubbed “Drishyam Day,” anticipation continues to build. Drishyam 3 promises to reignite the emotional connect, intellectual thrill, and cultural impact that made the franchise legendary—proving once again that sometimes, the strongest weapon is a sharp mind and an unbreakable bond called family.