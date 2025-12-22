Rajnath Singh Honors Youngest Param Vir Chakra Recipient’s Family At “Ikkis” Private Screening

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special screening of the upcoming war film Ikkis in the national capital, marking a significant moment ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The screening was not only a cinematic preview but also a solemn tribute to one of India’s youngest and bravest war heroes, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, whose life and sacrifice form the emotional core of the film.

During the event, Rajnath Singh met actors Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, who play pivotal roles in Ikkis. He also honoured the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, along with the next of kin of his tank crew, acknowledging their immense sacrifice for the nation. The occasion underscored the film’s intent to go beyond storytelling and serve as a heartfelt homage to the courage and dedication of India’s Armed Forces.

Taking to social media after the screening, the Defence Minister shared his thoughts on the film and the experience. In his post, he wrote that he had felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and the relatives of his tank crew during the special screening in New Delhi. He highlighted Khetarpal’s extraordinary bravery during the 1971 India–Pakistan war, noting that the young officer fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Rajnath Singh further praised Ikkis for showcasing Khetarpal’s heroism and celebrating the indomitable courage of India’s Armed Forces. He also mentioned having a warm interaction with the actors and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal’s story remains one of the most inspiring chapters in India’s military history. He was just 21 years old when he lost his life during the 1971 war, displaying exceptional bravery in the face of overwhelming odds. His actions earned him the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration for valour, making him one of the youngest recipients of the honour. Decades later, his legacy continues to inspire generations, and Ikkis seeks to bring his story to the big screen with sensitivity, respect, and emotional depth.

The film boasts a powerful cast, including the late Dharmendra Ji, Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Dharmendra’s presence adds gravitas to the narrative, making Ikkis one of his most emotionally resonant projects in recent years. The recently released final trailer has already generated strong reactions from audiences and critics alike, drawing praise for its restrained yet impactful portrayal of patriotism and sacrifice.

One of the most talked-about moments in the trailer is a poignant line delivered by Dharmendra’s character, who says that Arun will “always be 21.” The dialogue has struck a chord with viewers, encapsulating the idea that while Khetarpal’s life was tragically cut short, his courage and legacy remain timeless. The line has quickly become symbolic of the film’s central theme—that true heroes live on through their actions and the values they leave behind.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis promises a grounded and emotionally compelling portrayal of war, focusing not just on the battlefield but also on the human spirit behind the uniform. Known for his meticulous storytelling, Raghavan brings a nuanced approach to the genre, ensuring that the film balances realism with reverence.

With its release scheduled for January 1, 2026, Ikkis is positioned as one of the most anticipated films of the year. The special screening attended by the Defence Minister has further amplified interest in the project, reinforcing its national significance. As audiences prepare to witness the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal on the big screen, Ikkis stands as a tribute not only to one brave soldier but to the countless individuals who have laid down their lives in service of the nation.