Lionel Messi’s India Tour: Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff Meet the Football Legend!

What was intended to be a celebratory and unforgettable stop on Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated India tour took an awkward turn on Sunday evening at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. While thousands of fans packed the iconic venue to catch a glimpse of the global football legend, the mood briefly soured when sections of the crowd loudly booed Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn during the on-field programme.

The incident occurred as event organisers paused the proceedings to felicitate celebrities present at the stadium. As the announcer introduced Tiger Shroff and referred to him as a “youth icon” while inviting him on stage, audible boos echoed from parts of the crowd. The reaction caught many by surprise, especially given the celebratory nature of the evening. Moments later, a similar response followed when Ajay Devgn was called up for his felicitation, with spectators once again expressing their displeasure.

While neither actor reacted visibly to the crowd’s response, the moment created an uncomfortable pause in an otherwise star-studded evening. The boos appeared to stem less from personal animosity and more from growing impatience among fans who had come solely to see Lionel Messi. With excitement running high and anticipation building for the football icon’s appearance, any delay—especially for celebrity acknowledgements—seemed to test the crowd’s patience.

Messi, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday morning, reached Wankhede Stadium later that evening as part of his GOAT India tour. The 38-year-old football legend was greeted by a packed stadium filled with chants, cheers, and overwhelming enthusiasm. For many fans, the evening represented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the greatest footballers of all time in person.

Before the awkward moment involving the Bollywood stars, Messi had already begun winning hearts with his easygoing interaction with the audience. He threw footballs into the stands, waved to cheering fans, and spent time with former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. The interaction between the two football icons was met with loud applause, symbolising a rare and meaningful moment for Indian football fans.

Messi also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the event, adding an official touch to the evening. However, the highlight for many came when cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar walked onto the field. The atmosphere instantly shifted, with the crowd erupting into thunderous applause as two global sporting icons shared the stage.

In a symbolic gesture that resonated deeply with fans, Tendulkar presented Messi with his iconic No. 10 ODI jersey—a number both legends are synonymous with in their respective sports. The exchange drew loud cheers from the stands. Messi reciprocated by gifting Tendulkar a World Cup ball, a moment that was widely applauded and quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night. The two legends shared smiles and a brief conversation, with Messi’s translator assisting in the exchange.

The Mumbai event came after mixed experiences during earlier stops on Messi’s India tour. His appearance in Kolkata was marred by confusion and crowd unrest, as fans struggled to catch even a glimpse of him during his brief 22-minute visit to Salt Lake Stadium. Many supporters left disappointed, criticising the lack of clarity and crowd management.

In contrast, the Hyderabad leg of the tour went smoothly, earning praise for better organisation and tighter crowd control. The seamless execution there underscored how planning plays a crucial role in managing the massive excitement that accompanies a figure of Messi’s stature.

The Wankhede incident highlighted the delicate balance organisers must maintain when blending sports, celebrity culture, and fan expectations. While the presence of Bollywood stars was meant to add glamour to the evening, the crowd’s reaction made it clear that Messi remained the undisputed focus of attention.

Despite the brief awkwardness, the overall mood at the stadium remained electric, with Messi’s presence overshadowing the controversy. For most fans, the opportunity to see the Argentine maestro up close—and witness his interactions with Indian sporting legends—made the evening memorable.

As Messi’s India tour continues to generate massive buzz, the Mumbai episode serves as a reminder that when global icons take centre stage, fans want nothing to dilute the moment.