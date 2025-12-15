Sohail Khan Breaks Silence After Helmetless Bike Ride Sparks Massive Backlash

A case in point is Sohail Khan, an actor and producer, who recently drew flak on social media circles for a video which went viral in which he can be seen riding a posh motorcycle in Mumbai without a helmet. The video, which appears to have been recorded in Bandra, shows a pricey bike valued at ₹17 lakh with Sohail riding it without a helmet in complete disregard for road safety.

As the video went viral on all social media sites, people criticized the actor for being a bad influence, especially since Mumbai is a place where traffic congestion and accidents are common. Sohail, in response to all this negative publicity, put up an apology on Instagram.

In the statement, he confessed to being guilty of riding without helmets and advised other bikers to focus on safety despite this constraint. Sohail confessed in an honest manner where he sometimes fails to wear helmets because of claustrophobia. However, he clarified this does not make it an excuse to go against traffic rules. Moreover, he described in detail his life-long passion for biking. He started with biking using BMX cycles during childhood before progressing to motorcycles.

Sohail further added: “This usually happens when I am riding late at night when the roads are less busy, and I move at a very low pace. Often, my car accompanies me because of safety reasons. But all this does not, in any way, justify my conduct.”

Reassuring both fans and traffic authorities, Sohail promised to make a definite attempt to overcome this shortcoming in him and follow all rules of road safety from now onwards.

“I salute all those bikers who wear helmets all the time despite being inconvenient, because it is a necessity if you want to stay safe,” Sohail added, repeating an apology.

The case marked the revival of an online debate concerning celebrity responsibility and the impact celebrities have on common behavior, most especially concerning road safety. While some welcomed an apology by Sohail, others interpreted the case as an indication of the need for complete adherence, regardless of the individual’s status.

On a personal note, Sohail Khan is divorced and was married to a fashion designer named Seema Sajdeh. They had been married for 24 years before parting ways in 2022 but are taking_shared custody of their sons, Nirvan and Yohan. Sohail Salim Khan is an actor and producer in Bollywood. He belongs to a film family as he is the brother of both Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. He was born on December 20, 1969.